CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 24 points as Southern Illinois beat UIC 68-66 on Wednesday night.Domask had five rebounds and six assists for the Salukis (19-7, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Lance Jones scored 12 points, going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Scottie Ebube recorded eight points and finished 4 of 4 from the floor.The Flames (10-16, 2-13) were led in scoring by Jace Carter, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. UIC also got 14 points from Trevante Anderson. In addition, Toby Okani finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO