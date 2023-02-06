Cline for Sheriff fundraising Dinner Party packs supporters into Fire & Rescue Company 1 Banquet Hall

Taylor grew up on a farm in Frederick County until he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Military Police in Korea from 1955-1956, after which he returned to his home and learned furniture and cabinet building. He then went into carpentry and eventually attended Virginia Tech to earn a teaching degree. He spent 24 years as a teacher, earning great respect from students and parents. He was responsible for turning many troublesome youths into outstanding, successful adults. He attended church on a regular basis and was instrumental in orchestrating and building additions to the church building.

