Warren County, VA

Cline for Sheriff fundraising Dinner Party packs supporters into Fire & Rescue Company 1 Banquet Hall

By Roger Bianchini
 2 days ago
royalexaminer.com

Warren Coalition Executive Director presents at national leadership forum

Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett presented at the CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) National Leadership Forum on February 1, 2023. Shifflett’s session was entitled “Growing Grassroots Resilience,” and was one of 160 sessions offered over the three-day conference held at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The conference was CADCA’s largest ever, welcoming 4,000 people. Though held during Capitol Hill Day when many attendees leave the conference to meet with their government representatives, Shifflett’s talk drew in between 70 and 80 people.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Mole

Do we make mountains out of mole hills… over mole hills?. This Eastern Mole was brought to the Center after a domestic dog attack. This mole presented in respiratory distress, with fluid draining from his nares. This patient was provided with pain medication and anti-inflammatories and was hand fed quickly after admission.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Blue Ridge Technical Center celebrates National CTE Month

Whether aspiring students attending Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) want to be a nutritionist, millwright, industrial machinery mechanic, auto mechanic, drafter, microbiologist, electrical engineer, HVAC installer, an aerospace or nuclear engineer, a nurse, or a welder, then the Blue Ridge Technical Center (BRTC) has the requisite courses to get them started.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Shirley Marie Connors (1935 – 2023)

Shirley Marie Connors, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, February 6, 2023. A funeral service will be held for Shirley at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The burial will follow all services at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to visit with the family at 9 A.M. the same day.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cspdc.org

Shenandoah Rail Trail Update

The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership continues to expand support and secure funding to acquire, design and construct the 48.5-mile trail between the Town of Broadway in Rockingham County and the Town of Front Royal in Warren County. The Partnership recently secured a $3 million congressional earmark for partial design and engineering of the Trail.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Vogel announces she will not seek re-election

Virginia’s 27th district state senator Republican Jill Vogel announced that she will not seek re-election in November. Vogel was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in the 27th district in 2007. The district encompasses Clarke, Culpeper, Stafford, Loudon, Fauquier, Frederick Counties and the City of Winchester before redistricting.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Cat Yoga at the Winchester Area SPCA

SAR presents Good Citizenship Medal to Korean War veteran. On February 5, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to present a Bronze Good Citizenship Medal to Herb Taylor. The event was held at the White Hall United Methodist Church with members of the SAR and Korean War Veterans present to honor Taylor. He was presented the medal for his lifelong endeavors and was respected by all he met.
WINCHESTER, VA
cbs19news

Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

SAR presents Good Citizenship Medal to Korean War veteran

Taylor grew up on a farm in Frederick County until he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Military Police in Korea from 1955-1956, after which he returned to his home and learned furniture and cabinet building. He then went into carpentry and eventually attended Virginia Tech to earn a teaching degree. He spent 24 years as a teacher, earning great respect from students and parents. He was responsible for turning many troublesome youths into outstanding, successful adults. He attended church on a regular basis and was instrumental in orchestrating and building additions to the church building.
WINCHESTER, VA

