Cline for Sheriff fundraising Dinner Party packs supporters into Fire & Rescue Company 1 Banquet Hall

Warren Coalition Executive Director presents at national leadership forum
Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett presented at the CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) National Leadership Forum on February 1, 2023. Shifflett’s session was entitled “Growing Grassroots Resilience,” and was one of 160 sessions offered over the three-day conference held at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The conference was CADCA’s largest ever, welcoming 4,000 people. Though held during Capitol Hill Day when many attendees leave the conference to meet with their government representatives, Shifflett’s talk drew in between 70 and 80 people.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Mole
Do we make mountains out of mole hills… over mole hills?. This Eastern Mole was brought to the Center after a domestic dog attack. This mole presented in respiratory distress, with fluid draining from his nares. This patient was provided with pain medication and anti-inflammatories and was hand fed quickly after admission.
Blue Ridge Technical Center celebrates National CTE Month
Whether aspiring students attending Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) want to be a nutritionist, millwright, industrial machinery mechanic, auto mechanic, drafter, microbiologist, electrical engineer, HVAC installer, an aerospace or nuclear engineer, a nurse, or a welder, then the Blue Ridge Technical Center (BRTC) has the requisite courses to get them started.
Shirley Marie Connors (1935 – 2023)
Shirley Marie Connors, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, February 6, 2023. A funeral service will be held for Shirley at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The burial will follow all services at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to visit with the family at 9 A.M. the same day.
All lanes on Route 522 to reopen after rockslide repairs are complete in Frederick County
Traffic will be restored to all Route 522 lanes using a sequenced plan. All northbound lanes will reopen on Friday, February 10, at 6:00 a.m. The southbound lanes will have single-lane traffic in the right lane only. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, signs and traffic cones will be removed from...
Shenandoah Rail Trail Update
The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership continues to expand support and secure funding to acquire, design and construct the 48.5-mile trail between the Town of Broadway in Rockingham County and the Town of Front Royal in Warren County. The Partnership recently secured a $3 million congressional earmark for partial design and engineering of the Trail.
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
Vogel announces she will not seek re-election
Virginia’s 27th district state senator Republican Jill Vogel announced that she will not seek re-election in November. Vogel was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in the 27th district in 2007. The district encompasses Clarke, Culpeper, Stafford, Loudon, Fauquier, Frederick Counties and the City of Winchester before redistricting.
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Rockingham County Planning Commission to consider large apartment complex
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday and will consider a significant housing proposal. A developer is seeking to expand a proposed apartment complex that was approved back in 2019. Valley View Village would consist of mostly one and two-bedroom units built...
Jefferson County Citizens Discuss Water Utility Buyout, Solar Farm At Public Hearings
Jefferson County citizens voiced their opinions at a Public Service Commission hearing Monday on a potential buyout that would see West Virginia American Water purchase four local water and sewer utilities. These include Jefferson Utilities, Inc., Valley Water and Sewer Services, East Jefferson Sewer Services and Shenandoah Junction Public Sewer,...
Cat Yoga at the Winchester Area SPCA
Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
'Unlawful filming' of Loudoun County teens in high school boys' locker room being investigated
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school boys' locker room. The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed in their underwear at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
SAR presents Good Citizenship Medal to Korean War veteran
Taylor grew up on a farm in Frederick County until he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Military Police in Korea from 1955-1956, after which he returned to his home and learned furniture and cabinet building. He then went into carpentry and eventually attended Virginia Tech to earn a teaching degree. He spent 24 years as a teacher, earning great respect from students and parents. He was responsible for turning many troublesome youths into outstanding, successful adults. He attended church on a regular basis and was instrumental in orchestrating and building additions to the church building.
