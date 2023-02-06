Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)
Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
womansday.com
Nicole Kidman Wore the Most Revealing Dress and Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Off the Floor
Nicole Kidman is the definition of a chameleon in the acting world, whether it be singing in Moulin Rouge! or bringing the funny in Being the Ricardos. But outside of her profession, she also has an affinity for wowing folks with her memorable Hollywood red carpet appearances. Back in November...
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
womansday.com
See 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and His Wife Cynthia Shut Down the Red Carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes aired last week, and Yellowstone finally got the recognition it deserves. Kevin Costner, who won the show's first Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, was unable to attend due to the flooding in California, but Yellowstone was still well-represented in his absence. Cole...
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Marie Osmond’s Net Worth Is Jaw-Dropping! See How Much the ‘Paper Roses’ Singer Makes
Since she rose to fame in the early ‘70s, Marie Osmond has become one of Hollywood’s most iconic singers and TV stars. It’s no surprise that the former host of The Talk has a massive net worth. Keep scrolling for details on how much money she makes.
In Style
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson’s Baby Shower Was A Lit Fairytale Affair: Photos
During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last week, the 29-year-old casually revealed the gender of her bundle of joy. Celebrity babies are coming in numbers lately, with droves of our favourite artists and actors expanding their families regularly. One of the most recent pregnancy announcements to come from Hollywood was during Keke Palmer’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Last month, she confirmed to the world that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Bring Daughter Malti to Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: Photos
There she is! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought daughter Malti to her first public event on Monday, January 30. The 12-month-old was watching as the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The "Jealous" singer, 30, was with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas to accept […]
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
Carrie Underwood’s Post-‘American Idol’ Nashville Home Is So Beautiful — See Inside! [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood didn't exactly go crazy with her money after winning American Idol in 2005. She went out and bought herself a house, and though it was absolutely beautiful, pictures show that it was actually relatively humble for a budding superstar. Underwood's winnings when she was crowned the Idol champ...
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
