Moscow, ID

Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later

Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Moscow School Immediately Locked Down After Threat Of Active Shooter

(Moscow, Idaho) - There was a threat of a shooting at Moscow High School today. At 9:50 am on February 8, 2023, the Moscow Police Department received a call from a male suspect who was stating that he was armed and was planning to commit a shooting at the Moscow High School. During the phone call with the suspect, deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office arrived at the high school to set up a perimeter. The Moscow Police Department came shortly after and entered the building, working with the Latah Country Deputies to quickly clear the building and look for active threats.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID – A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people – including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Two suspects detained in Shoshone County manhunt

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho. — In a recent update from the Shoshone County Sheriff's office a man and woman have been detained after deputies were searching for them near Buckner Road and Latour Creek. Idaho State Police says law enforcement from Montana advised them that a rented 2023 Chevy Tahoe...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent

There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents' house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of
MOSCOW, ID
Lansing Daily

Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing

The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was
MOSCOW, ID
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert

The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a "thrill kill" according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in
MOSCOW, ID
nwpb.org

Lewiston inpatient rehabilitation unit to open in late June

Construction is underway for a new Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Traffic is being detoured on 6th Street, between Fifth and Fourth Avenue. The hospital also is working to install a new linear accelerator in its Radiation Oncology Center and a PET CT...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow

MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
MOSCOW, ID
nwpb.org

Speculation surrounds death of student on WSU campus

Luke Tyler, a Washington State University student, was found dead at a residence hall on the Pullman campus last month. WSU Police responded to a call on Sunday, Jan. 22 and found Tyler deceased in his dorm room, University Spokesman, Phil Weiler, explained in an emailed statement. There has been...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change

Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax have expressed frustration with a change in the company's policy for filling prescriptions at local pharmacies. The policy change prevents customers from having their prescriptions filled at Tick Clock Drug, the community's local pharmacy. Kaiser Permanente responded to concerns on Wednesday with a statement.
COLFAX, WA
Big Country News

Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12

KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
KAMIAH, ID
