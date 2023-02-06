(Moscow, Idaho) - There was a threat of a shooting at Moscow High School today. At 9:50 am on February 8, 2023, the Moscow Police Department received a call from a male suspect who was stating that he was armed and was planning to commit a shooting at the Moscow High School. During the phone call with the suspect, deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office arrived at the high school to set up a perimeter. The Moscow Police Department came shortly after and entered the building, working with the Latah Country Deputies to quickly clear the building and look for active threats.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO