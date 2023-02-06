Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery Crash With School Bus In Brandywine: Police
A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash involving a school bus carrying children on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to a stretch...
Police ID Upper Marlboro Man Killed After Head-On Motorcycle Crash Into Occupied School Bus
A 25-year-old Upper Marlboro man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a school bus in Clinton, authorities say. Donovan Smith fatally crashed into the occupied bus around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the area of Brandywine Road and Northgate Parkway, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson.
Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
Motorcyclist Killed After Head-On Collision With Occupied School Bus In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Clinton. The deceased motorcycle rider is 25-year-old Donovan Smith of Upper Marlboro. On February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Brandywine Road and Northgate...
1 dead after fiery crash involving school bus in Prince George's County
BRANDYWINE, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a fiery crash on Wendesday involving a school bus in Prince George's County, according to authorities. Prince George's County Fire officials said the incident happened around 4:29 p.m. in the 11200 block of Brandywine Road, near Northgate Parkway in Brandywine. According to...
Search Launched For Suspect In Hours-Long Baltimore County Barricade Situation
The search is on for a 24-year-old man in Baltimore County who is considered armed and dangerous after an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries amid a lengthy standoff in Cockeysville. An alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 8, which released a photo of David Emory...
1 dead as Prince George's County school bus catches fire after crash, sources say
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children Wednesday afternoon in Prince George's County, sources tell 7News. An eyewitness told 7News he was out walking his dog when he saw a motorcycle collide with the bus. "I...
Concerns Mounting In Charles County After Vulnerable Man Goes Missing Twice In Three Days
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing for several days before resurfacing and then disappearing again after making cryptic statements. An alert was issued by the sheriff’s office regarding 61-year-old Christopher John McHenry, 61, of Brandywine, who had...
Driver Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Pole In Mechanicville, Road Shutdown
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On February 9, at approximately 2:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 26780 Baptist Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a utility pole. EMS evaluated one patient...
Man dead after shooting in Laurel; suspect at large
LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Laurel. Anne Arundel County Police say the shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. At a press conference at the scene, Corporal Chris Anderson said the man died at the...
Man dead, several injured after cars crash into East Baltimore building
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and several other people were injured after a crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. after a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it. Near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, the car struck another vehicle, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Five...
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
Truck Thief Goes On Wild Joyride In Frederick County Before Being Busted, Sheriff Says
A woman who went on a joyride in a vehicle stolen from a Frederick County gas station didn’t get far and was quickly apprehended after causing mayhem on and off the road, officials said. Gabriella Christina Smoot, age 23, of Essex, is accused by Frederick County Sheriff’s investigators of...
Unknown Substance Sprayed In Middle School Classroom, Possible Pepper Spray
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at 1:25 p.m., students in a classroom at General Smallwood Middle School were exposed to an unknown substance that was sprayed in the air, possibly by another student. Based on the reactions of several students, it appeared the spray was pepper spray. The...
2 arrested after Kia stolen with USB cord in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two men were arrested on Tuesday after they used a USB charging cord to steal a Kia in Prince George's County, the agency said in a release. Shortly after 12:15 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) team...
Police: Person robbed after being forced to get into car at gunpoint
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man and a woman who forced a person into a car at gunpoint before robbing them. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the victim was in the 1500 block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. when a car pulled up just before 2:30 p.m.
Police investigating double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said they received reports of a shooting on Good Hope Road around 6:44 p.m. They said that one victim — a man — was found at a local hospital, and the second victim — another man — […]
Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Robbed in Broad Daylight in Northwest DC: Police
D.C. police are looking for a man and a woman accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman on Tuesday afternoon, stealing $8,000 cash and jewelry, according to police. The victim says a man approached her and asked for directions about 2:30 p.m. on Park Road in Columbia Heights, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
