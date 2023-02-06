ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandywine, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bay Net

Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center

Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
LAUREL, MD
Bay Net

Motorcyclist Killed After Head-On Collision With Occupied School Bus In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Clinton. The deceased motorcycle rider is 25-year-old Donovan Smith of Upper Marlboro. On February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Brandywine Road and Northgate...
CLINTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shooting in Laurel; suspect at large

LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Laurel. Anne Arundel County Police say the shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. At a press conference at the scene, Corporal Chris Anderson said the man died at the...
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man dead, several injured after cars crash into East Baltimore building

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and several other people were injured after a crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. after a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it. Near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, the car struck another vehicle, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Five...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigating double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said they received reports of a shooting on Good Hope Road around 6:44 p.m. They said that one victim — a man — was found at a local hospital, and the second victim — another man — […]
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
BALTIMORE, MD

