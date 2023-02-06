BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and several other people were injured after a crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. after a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it. Near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, the car struck another vehicle, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Five...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO