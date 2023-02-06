Read full article on original website
Balloon release held to mark 2 years since the deaths of Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday, Feb. 7, marked two years since Destiny Compton, 20, and Ashley Mortle, 19, were shot and killed on Culpepper Road in Alexandria. The two women visited the Alexandria Police Department hours before they were killed in 2021 to report that Mortle’s ex-boyfriend, Ke’ron Nickelson, attacked them and threatened to kill them. They were reportedly told to come back the next day.
Recording artist Kylie Frey to lead Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade. Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of...
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux broke the news on "Acadiana's Morning News" Thursday morning. The...
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
2/6 On Campus: Beauregard students recognized
ADELPHI, Md.— Matthew Joseph Marra and Afrilashia J’Nese Knox, both of DeRidder, were among the fall 2022 graduates recognized recently at the University of Maryland Global Campus. Marra earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in finance and Knox earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in health services management....
Opelousas, Louisiana Man Arrested for Zoosiana Monkey Theft – No Monkeys Recovered
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The man believed to be responsible for the theft of 12 monkeys at Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana, has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on...
Alexandria says bus stop bench changes were made due to intersection safety hazard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. In a press release, the City reported that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Public Works employees replaced...
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. At the busy intersection of...
Councilman says removal of several ATRANS bus stop benches was not council decision
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many Alexandria residents were surprised to see city workers removing three ATRANS bus benches at the crowded intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street and replacing them with yellow standing poles instead. Mixed reactions filled the comment section on a News Channel 5 Facebook post with...
Two more discrimination charges were filed against RPSB in December
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two new discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in December against the Rapides Parish School Board. The charging parties are two employees at Glenmora Elementary School who claim they were subjected to discrimination and retaliation by their principal, Carrol Babb (Glenmora High School). The first charging party claims they were subjected to retaliation because they complained about reasonable accommodations not being met for students with disabilities. The party also claims they were discriminated against because they were relieved of a coaching position after revealing they themself suffered from a disability.
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
GMA Cool Schools: Grolee Elementary
Today's Cool School is Grolee Elementary School in Opelousas! Students in Mrs. Hicks Pre-K class recently celebrated their 100th day of school.
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
Ville Platte Councilwoman Was Indicted on Fraud and Forgery Charges
A Ville Platte councilwoman has been indicted on charged of forgery and fraud.
Jury to hear about financial crimes in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The jury in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to hear from witnesses connected to Murdaugh’s financial crimes Tuesday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. Judge Clifton Newman...
