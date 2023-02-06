ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Balloon release held to mark 2 years since the deaths of Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday, Feb. 7, marked two years since Destiny Compton, 20, and Ashley Mortle, 19, were shot and killed on Culpepper Road in Alexandria. The two women visited the Alexandria Police Department hours before they were killed in 2021 to report that Mortle’s ex-boyfriend, Ke’ron Nickelson, attacked them and threatened to kill them. They were reportedly told to come back the next day.
Recording artist Kylie Frey to lead Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade. Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of...
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.
Alexandria - Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
2/6 On Campus: Beauregard students recognized

ADELPHI, Md.— Matthew Joseph Marra and Afrilashia J’Nese Knox, both of DeRidder, were among the fall 2022 graduates recognized recently at the University of Maryland Global Campus. Marra earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in finance and Knox earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in health services management....
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana

Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. At the busy intersection of...
Two more discrimination charges were filed against RPSB in December

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two new discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in December against the Rapides Parish School Board. The charging parties are two employees at Glenmora Elementary School who claim they were subjected to discrimination and retaliation by their principal, Carrol Babb (Glenmora High School). The first charging party claims they were subjected to retaliation because they complained about reasonable accommodations not being met for students with disabilities. The party also claims they were discriminated against because they were relieved of a coaching position after revealing they themself suffered from a disability.
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
Jury to hear about financial crimes in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The jury in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to hear from witnesses connected to Murdaugh’s financial crimes Tuesday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. Judge Clifton Newman...
