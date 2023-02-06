NEW YORK (AP) — An owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo after someone damaged his cage has become New York City’s latest avian celebrity. The owl has been attracting gawkers as he surveys the park from one tall tree or another, but he has been stoking fears that he can’t hunt and will starve. Zoo officials say the Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped on Feb. 2. Since then, he has been spotted at various locations in the southeast section of the park. Zoo officials say last week that they were seeking to recapture Flaco, but they have not issued any updates on their efforts since then.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO