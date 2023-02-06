Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
The New York entertainer giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Missing New Jersey teacher found dead in shallow grave
The body of a kindergarten teacher was recovered Tuesday after being found in a shallow grave in a New Jersey town, police said. Luz Hernandez, a 33-year-old mother of three from Jersey City, had been reported missing Monday after she was absent from her job at the BelovED Charter School and family members realized they had not spoken with her over the weekend, NBC New York reported. Authorities performed a welfare check which led to the grisly discovery.
American Symbol Discovered Lying On The Side Of The Road In New York
The Hudson Valley has many organizations that are ready to help when a wild animal is in need of assistance. The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) is just one of the groups doing amazing work to rehab wild animals that have fallen victim to something either man-made or environmental.
Elderly woman found breathing at New York funeral home hours after being pronounced dead — the second such incident this year
The 82-year-old woman was transported to a hospital following the discovery, police told Insider. Her current condition is unknown.
The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
She was declared dead, but the funeral home found her breathing
"This is an awful situation that has caused unnecessary trauma for the impacted resident and her loved ones," the New York attorney general's office told NPR.
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
New York funeral home finds woman breathing hours after she was declared dead
An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The incident happened just days after a similar mishap came to light in Iowa. The woman was pronounced dead at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the O.B. Davis Funeral Homes in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release. She was discovered breathing at...
fox5ny.com
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
FOX 28 Spokane
Owl who escaped from zoo is NYC’s latest avian celebrity
NEW YORK (AP) — An owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo after someone damaged his cage has become New York City’s latest avian celebrity. The owl has been attracting gawkers as he surveys the park from one tall tree or another, but he has been stoking fears that he can’t hunt and will starve. Zoo officials say the Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped on Feb. 2. Since then, he has been spotted at various locations in the southeast section of the park. Zoo officials say last week that they were seeking to recapture Flaco, but they have not issued any updates on their efforts since then.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Rapper and Actor Boom P Reportedly Dead at 35
Boom P — a New York rapper, actor, and social media influencer also known as Boom Pacino — has reportedly died at age 35. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, The U.S. Sun reported that Boom P “died suddenly,” and fans have been posting their condolences for the Brooklyn-based artist and remembrances […] Click here to view original web page at www.distractify.com.
‘Surprising and a little gross’: Rats of New York taking over, ruining cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rats are not only running the streets of New York City but ruining the wiring in New Yorkers’ cars. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. PIX11 News’ Eileen Lehpamer took a […]
Fed-up mom flees NYC after 4-year-old son was sucker-punched
Rafaela Rivera told 'Fox & Friends' about her experience with moving to South Carolina after fleeing crime-ridden New York City where her son was sucker-punched last year.
NYPD: Men posed as Con Ed workers in Brooklyn home invasion
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Brooklyn.Police say Monday night, two men pretended to be Con Edison workers, then forced their way into a woman's home on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville.They were masked and one allegedly had a gun, but no shots were fired.Once inside, police say they stole the woman's television and other personal items before taking off.
HuffPost
Another Funeral Home Discovers Woman Presumed Dead Is Still Alive
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at...
pix11.com
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder
NEW YORK, NY – A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for a stabbing death that took place Wednesday night on New York City’s Upper West Side. Police said that at around 7:15 pm, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. When police arrived at 316 West 97 Street, they discovered an unidentified adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to the torso, within the stairwell area of the building. The victim was treated by EMS and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. While conducting their The post 60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman pronounced dead at N.Y. nursing facility is found breathing at funeral home hours later
A woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home Saturday morning, only to be discovered breathing nearly three hours later, police said. The 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m., Suffolk County police said. She was taken to O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m.
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
‘American Psycho’ author slams NYC: ‘How in the f–k does anyone live here?’
He thinks you’d have to be an “American Psycho” to live here. Despite arguably making his literary bones in NYC, writer Bret Easton Ellis likely won’t be moving back anytime soon. During a recent Big Apple trip to promote his new book “The Shards,” the novelist wondered, “How in the f–k does anyone live here?” and pondered how someone could possibly call the now “unrecognizable” metropolis home. “I arrived Wednesday night during this horrible storm, and then the usual problems of getting your luggage, an hour waiting at Delta carousel, and then the ride into New York,” the disillusioned 58-year-old satirist told...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6