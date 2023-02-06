Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense
Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner
It turns out that LeBron James is not the only person that Dan Gilbert can be extremely petty with. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that billionaire Mat Ishbia was officially approved by the NBA Board of Governors as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns. Ishbia is the CEO of top mortgage... The post Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBA approves sale of Phoenix Suns to former MSU guard Mat Ishbia
The league announced the approval Monday night, saying the transaction will be finalized later this week.
'We're going to make his job easy': Phoenix Suns coach, players excited about Mat Ishbia as team owner
ATLANTA – Cam Johnson wasn’t sure he was going to watch Mat Ishbia’s introductory press conference Wednesday on some digital platform. The Suns (30-26) didn’t practice Wednesday as they face the Hawks (27-28) Thursday at State Farm Arena. “Maybe, I might take a peek at it,...
Kevin Durant Trade Makes Phoenix Suns the NBA's New Power Team
The Kevin Durant trade shifted the balance of power in the NBA.
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia addresses Isiah Thomas rumors
Mat Ishbia cleared up rumors on Wednesday, addressing the media about the next chapter in Suns history.
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
NBA
NBA Board of Governors approves sale of Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury to ownership group led by Mat Ishbia
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to an ownership group led by Mat Ishbia, Chairman, President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. The transaction is expected to close this week.
New Suns owner has curious comments about possible Isiah Thomas hire
The Phoenix Suns seem to be creating a “will they or won’t they” situation with regard to the potential hiring of Isiah Thomas. Chris Haynes of TNT reported Monday that new Suns owner Mat Ishbia plans to hire the retired Hall of Famer Thomas to a prominent role in the team’s front office. But a... The post New Suns owner has curious comments about possible Isiah Thomas hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Suns land Darius Bazley in reported trade with Thunder
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. Second-round pick. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter played against Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII
Steve Cottrell, Chief Revenue Officer of Sunday Goods, is hoping for up to a 35% boost in business for this week and they loaded up on inventory. Many of these security cameras have been in place since 2008; they’ve just been recently upgraded in time for the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Controversial Phoenix Suns executive resigns
In the wake of Sarver's suspension and subsequent sale of the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported that "certain Suns executives yelled at and subjected their colleagues to embarrassment, humiliation, and intimidation in the workplace, including conduct that constitutes 'bullying' under the Suns Workplace Policy." According to the terms of the NBA's...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
Yardbarker
NBA Twitter Reacts to Suns Trade for Kevin Durant
Suns fans were tortured for so long on the prospect of potentially getting Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The team swung and missed on Kyrie Irving before his trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Yet in the final hours leading up to today's trade deadline, new owner Mat Ishbia pulled off what felt impossible given he was just introduced officially on Wednesday.
Kevin Durant Still a Possibility for the Phoenix Suns
Despite conflicting reports the Brooklyn Nets may still be open to trading Kevin Durant, a good sign for the Phoenix Suns
Suns Issue Statement Amid Isiah Thomas Report
On Tuesday night, NBA insider Chris B. Haynes reported that the Phoenix Suns are hiring Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to a "prominent role" in the team's front office. This reported move was met by immediate backlash. The last time Thomas was in a NBA front office, he was sued by a ...
Comments / 0