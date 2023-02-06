ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renfrew, PA

Tire Review

Flynn’s Tire Wholesale Expands, Relocates PA Warehouse

Flynn’s Tire Wholesale (FTW), the wholesale division of the Flynn’s Tire Group, has relocated its Greensburg, Pennsylvania, warehouse to nearby New Stanton, Pennsylvania, investing in a new, 150,000-square-foot facility that offers more than triple the square footage and tire storage capacity than the previous location, the company said. The new warehouse also features 22 loading docks as well as large training and conference rooms.
GREENSBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 USFL schedule released

The Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 season schedule was released by the USFL on Tuesday morning. The team's season opener is set for April 16 against the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama. Maulers home games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The venue will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign

The United Steel Workers accuse a local nonprofit organization of firing three employees as part of what they call “a classic and vicious union-busting campaign.”. Refugee mentoring nonprofit Hello Neighbor terminated three staff members last week, one month after a supermajority of eligible workers requested voluntary recognition of their bargaining unit and roughly one week before employees are due to vote on whether to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park named Banner Community

The Allegheny League of Municipalities, in conjunction with Allegheny County and program sponsor HRG Engineering, announces its 2023 Banner Communities. Bethel Park is among the municipalities earning the distinction. The Banner Community Program recognizes municipalities that distinguish themselves as model communities through a commitment to effective, efficient and accountable government...
BETHEL PARK, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh

While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
coolcleveland.com

Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland

Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Kings permanently closes Allegheny Township location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kings has permanently closed another of its restaurants in the Pittsburgh area.Customers found a note on the door of the restaurant in Allegheny Township on Sunday.There are just four remaining Kings locations in Pennsylvania.The restaurants are located in Kittanning, Greensburg, Franklin, and Canonsburg.
PITTSBURGH, PA
