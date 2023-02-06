Read full article on original website
Tire Review
Flynn’s Tire Wholesale Expands, Relocates PA Warehouse
Flynn’s Tire Wholesale (FTW), the wholesale division of the Flynn’s Tire Group, has relocated its Greensburg, Pennsylvania, warehouse to nearby New Stanton, Pennsylvania, investing in a new, 150,000-square-foot facility that offers more than triple the square footage and tire storage capacity than the previous location, the company said. The new warehouse also features 22 loading docks as well as large training and conference rooms.
pennrecord.com
More than one year since filing of suit over ladder fall, plaintiffs still trying to serve defendant
PITTSBURGH – Thirteen months after their complaint was filed, a Western Pennsylvania couple who sued Amazon and the manufacturer of a ladder they claim was defective, after the wife-plaintiff fell from the ladder while conducting an insurance estimate at a home in Erie, continue to attempt to complete service of the suit upon one of the defendants.
tourcounsel.com
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
Former PNC executive first Republican in race for Allegheny County Executive
A Republican is entering the race for Allegheny County Executive. “Friends of Joe Rockey” made the announcement on the internet on Wedneday morning.
Allegheny Health Network leases space in former Verizon property
FourPenn Partners is close to filling up a North Hills office building vacated by Verizon that it bought just before the pandemic hit.
Pittsburgh-area auto shredder to reduce pollution, fumes and dust after EPA order
Company must reduce hours, remove fuel and batteries before shredding. The EPA has ordered a metal recycler near Pittsburgh to limit its hours of operations and its emissions, after years of complaints about smell, smoke and emissions from the site. Officials from Metalico Pittsburgh, Inc., which shreds vehicles on Neville...
Democrats secure House majority with victories in Allegheny County special elections
'It’s going to be a really tough legislative environment for two years, no doubt,' Penn State professor Dan Mallinson said. The post Democrats secure House majority with victories in Allegheny County special elections appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 USFL schedule released
The Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 season schedule was released by the USFL on Tuesday morning. The team's season opener is set for April 16 against the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama. Maulers home games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The venue will...
Woman living in Pittsburgh senior living facility dealing with mouse infestation
Family tells Channel 11 that a woman living in a local senior living facility is dealing with a mouse problem with no end in sight.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign
The United Steel Workers accuse a local nonprofit organization of firing three employees as part of what they call “a classic and vicious union-busting campaign.”. Refugee mentoring nonprofit Hello Neighbor terminated three staff members last week, one month after a supermajority of eligible workers requested voluntary recognition of their bargaining unit and roughly one week before employees are due to vote on whether to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Republican county executive candidate Joe Rockey pitches a ‘middle ground’ platform
Allegheny County Republicans have struggled in elections as of late, and one county executive candidate is hoping to turn the tide with a pitch that is inclusive to a broad swath of voters. Retired PNC chief risk officer Joe Rockey announced his campaign for Allegheny County executive at the Wyndham...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park named Banner Community
The Allegheny League of Municipalities, in conjunction with Allegheny County and program sponsor HRG Engineering, announces its 2023 Banner Communities. Bethel Park is among the municipalities earning the distinction. The Banner Community Program recognizes municipalities that distinguish themselves as model communities through a commitment to effective, efficient and accountable government...
Man shot in Butler County overnight, hospitalized
A man was shot in Butler overnight. Police said a neighbor told officers there was yelling and then a single shot fired on West New Castle Street around 2:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found the 43-year-old shot once through the shoulder. Police
Plum Council votes to demolish 2 houses following hearings
Plum Council has voted to tear down two houses the borough’s engineer has declared dangerous, while giving the owner of a third home more time to repair it. During hearings Monday, council voted to tear down houses at 7906 Saltsburg Road and 488 New Texas Road. Council voted to...
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh
While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
coolcleveland.com
Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland
Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
Kings permanently closes Allegheny Township location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kings has permanently closed another of its restaurants in the Pittsburgh area.Customers found a note on the door of the restaurant in Allegheny Township on Sunday.There are just four remaining Kings locations in Pennsylvania.The restaurants are located in Kittanning, Greensburg, Franklin, and Canonsburg.
wtae.com
Impact Day Thursday with high winds and rain
PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be an impact day due to high winds. A wind advisory will go into effect on Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 7 a.m.
