Feds to spend $25M to entice food stamp recipients to eat more fruits, vegetables
(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service will invest $25 million into three states to encourage people on food assistance to buy more fruits and vegetables. The incentive pilot program would encourage people receiving what used to be called food stamps the ability to buy "healthy foods by providing a coupon, discount, gift card, bonus food items or extra funds when they buy specific foods, such as fruits and vegetables." ...
Changes to expect in your child’s school lunches under new USDA nutrition standards
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday proposed major changes to school lunches in an attempt to make the meals healthier, with particular emphasis on reducing sugar and salt. The plan, which is set for a 60-day public comment period starting Tuesday, is a multiyear effort that was developed with input from school nutrition […]
The Stockout: USDA issues new regulations on sugar in school meals for 1st time
This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced new regulations for school meals — both breakfast and lunch — set to begin for the 2024-25 academic year and tighten in the upcoming years. The new regulations will limit sugar and sodium while requiring greater use of whole grains. Previously, there were no regulations for sugar in school lunches on a national level, only fats (including trans fats). The previous focus on limiting fats in lunches was seemingly counterproductive, resulting in foodservice companies’ greater use of sugar to compensate for the lower fat content.
White House to Raise Nutritional Value of School Lunches by Limiting Ingredients
"The Biden administration is set to boost the health standards of meals provided in public schools across the U.S.The plan is to reduce the amount of sugars, salt and fat used to prepare foods for meals like school lunch and breakfast. It's a similar plan to that of the Obama administration's Health, Hunger Free Kids Act, which required schools to provide more fruits, veggies, whole grains and fat free or low fat milks. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said raising the nutritional standards of school meals is key to children's overall success."This is a national security imperative. It's a healthcare imperative for...
The meat in this ‘fully cooked’ chicken may be raw, USDA says don’t eat it
A variety of stuffed chicken breasts that are labeled “fully cooked” should not be eaten because the meat may be undercooked. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert about Park Street Deli boneless skinless chicken breast stuffed with broccoli and cheddar au gratin instead of a recall because the food is no longer available to purchase.
Nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled due to packaging defect
Nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products have been recalled by Conagra Brands due to a packaging defect that may have spoiled the product, U.S. officials said. The recall, announced this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, primarily affects certain Armour...
Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products
WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family. What is the latest recall...
Fruit Cups, Breakfast Sandwiches & More Are Being Recalled for a Scary Reason
Check your fridge before making a snack today because many common items have just been recalled — and you’ll want to pay attention. The US Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 400 fruit cups, breakfast sandwiches, yogurt, salads, and more due to a possible Listeria contamination. The Baltimore-based company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, initiated the recall on Friday. It includes dozens of brand names in nine states and Washington, DC, which were sold from Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 2023. They were recalled “because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause...
Looking For Less Expensive Eggs? Buy Organic Instead of Conventional
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Things have really changed over the last couple of years. Inflation has caused grocery prices to skyrocket and prices of several items have flip-flopped in many cases. The price of eggs have become very expensive. According to CBS News, the price of eggs have soared...
Food Safety at Risk: 2.5 Million Pounds of Meat Recalled Over Contamination Fears - List Of Products Released By USDA
The food industry in the United States strives to provide safe food products to its consumers. However, sometimes potentially dangerous food items make it to the shelves before regulators become aware of the issue. In this article, we will discuss the recent meat and poultry product recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
More than 400 sandwiches, yogurt, fruit, desserts, salads recalled over listeria concern
More than 400 products including sandwiches, fruit and desserts with various brand names have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. Fresh Ideation Food Group of Baltimore, Maryland, recalled the foods that were sold from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Ready-to-Eat Chicken Product Recalled
Consumers should be wary of their next meal that contains chicken. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging consumers not to eat certain ready-to-eat (RTE) stuffed chicken products after it issued a health alert due to underprocessing concerns that may result in the product being undercooked, an issue that could result in serious illness.
Listeria Concerns Lead to Recall of More Than 400 Ready-to-Eat Foods Sold in 9 States
More than 400 ready-to-eat food items sold under a variety of brand names are being recalled because of potential listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group involves prepared foods sold in stores, vending machines, and trains in Connecticut, Maryland,...
Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Risk
As eggs reached record-high prices in the U.S., the strain on some households elsewhere worsened amid a recall. In late January, Australian company Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd recalled Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs due to possible salmonella contamination. Consumers were alerted to the recall via a...
Food Recall for Ready to Eat Sandwiches, Salads, Yogurt, Wraps
FDA says products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria and were distributed along the east coast in several states. The FDA announced that the Baltimore, MD-based Fresh Ideation Food Group is recalling food products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This recall includes sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products.
Dried vs. Fresh Fruit: Which One Is Healthier?
Not eating as much fruit as you should? You're not alone. Although the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that most people eat 2 cups of fruit daily, only 12.3% of adults are meeting that goal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are numerous reasons to...
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
Cookies Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen
Certain cookies are being recalled after they were found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. On Wednesday, B&G Foods announced a voluntary recall of its Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies. The cookies were recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as they may contain peanut, an ingredient that was not listed on the label.
More than 400 products including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.
Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit.
