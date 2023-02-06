ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill aims to protect people from Artificial Intelligence

By Amy Larson
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the rapid emergence of Artificial Intelligence technology, Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) introduced legislation on Monday for increasing consumer privacy and protection.

AI technology has exploded in recent years, fueling a booming market that is expected to swell to $126 billion by 2025.

Artificial Intelligence algorithms are designed to make decisions using real-time data.

The Brookings Institution defines AI as “machines that respond to stimulation consistent with traditional responses from humans, given the human capacity for contemplation, judgment and intention. Software systems make decisions which normally require (a) human level of expertise.”

Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool

Applications simulating human thought can now perform a multitude of tasks – from running errands to driving cars. However, concerns have arisen over unwanted side effects including automated job loss, privacy violations, algorithmic bias and socioeconomic inequality, according to Sen. Dodd’s office.

Dodd’s Senate Bill 313 intends to provide notice when people are interacting with AI-driven government communications. It is an extension of previous legislation, including the California Consumer Privacy Act.

“AI can do a lot and there are certainly benefits, but it can't be trusted to regulate itself,” Dodd said. “Like any new industry we've seen, safeguards must be added as the risks emerge. Think of the auto industry. Over the years we've adopted speed limits, seatbelts and airbags. Now is the time for AI oversight to catch up, increasing consumer protections with the help of proactive, thoughtful policy.”

