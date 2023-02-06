(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the intent behind Fentanyl out on the streets is to "kill" users. "These things are manufactured, the chemicals are made in China, they're sent over to Mexico where they're manufactured into these fake pills. The intent is not really to create a group of addicts. The intent is to poison people, kill them," said Zibolski.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO