Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
Suspect arrested in shooting at New York Mills boat plant; no injuries
(New York Mills, MN) -- One person is in custody following a shooting at a business in Otter Tail County. No one was hurt. The Sheriff's Office was called to the Lund Boat Company for an active shooter just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees managed to restrain the shooter who was then taken into custody.
Quick thinking by security guard stops attempted armed robbery
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says quick thinking by an on-site security guard stopped an attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s. Police say the call came in around 10:30 this morning. The initial investigation found several suspects walked up to the business and one of them showed a firearm in an apparent attempt to rob the jewelry store.
Attempted robbery at Gunderson's Jewelry Store prompts temporary lockdowns at West Fargo schools
SECOND UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department has released information on the attempted robbery. People at the scene have indicated to WDAY News First that the incident happened at Gunderson's in the 5600 block of 28th Ave. S. It happened around 10:30 Wednesday morning. Fargo Police say the initial investigation revealed...
Moorhead man accused of murdering Mother indicted on several charges
(Moorhead, MN) -- The man accused of killing his mother in Moorhead last December has now been indicted on several charges. Clay County Attorney Brian Melton tells WDAY Radio that 25-year-old James Diawo Kollie was originally charged with 2nd degree murder with intent, but a Grand Jury Wednesday brought back an indictment for first degree murder with premeditation and second degree murder with intent.
Fargo Police Chief: intent of widely available drug is to "poison people, kill them"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the intent behind Fentanyl out on the streets is to "kill" users. "These things are manufactured, the chemicals are made in China, they're sent over to Mexico where they're manufactured into these fake pills. The intent is not really to create a group of addicts. The intent is to poison people, kill them," said Zibolski.
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
Minnesota man receives life sentence for deadly North Dakota shooting
Anthony Reese Jr, a Minnesota man has been arrested and sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, the death of two co-workers, and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory. Reese, of Moorhead, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April...
Several West Fargo schools locked down due to emergency
(West Fargo, ND) -- Several West Fargo Public School locations are on lockdown after reports of a threat nearby their buildings at a local business. The district says Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, and Independence Elementary are on lockdown due to the incident, but it is not clear what may have actually happened.
Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: According to West Fargo Police, the schools were prompted to lockdown after an incident at a local business with a firearm. There was a police presence at Gunderson’s Jewelers, and police say it appears several people were attempting to rob the store. A security guard quickly locked the door and the people approaching the building got back into their vehicle and left.
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man is sentenced to spend a year in federal prison after threatening his doctor and employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, age 41, from Williston, ND, to serve 12 months...
Red River Valley SWAT Team to conduct joint monthly training exercise Thursday
(West Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Valley SWAT Team will host a joint training exercise at 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 7800 block of 52nd Ave. W. The exercise is expected to last until 8:30 p.m. Residents may see SWAT Team members, along with other law enforcement officers carrying...
Update: Lockdowns for West Fargo schools, Trinity Elementary lifted after incident at nearby business
Update (11:48 a.m.) -- The West Fargo Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that a business near the intersection of 28th avenue south and Veterans Boulevard reported an incident involving a firearm inside of it. This led to the lockdown of several area schools, including Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, Independence Elementary and Trinity Elementary in Fargo. All lock downs have now been lifted, and there are no active threats to any of the impacted schools.
Murder charge dropped in deadly Wahpeton shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – Prosecutors have dismissed a murder charge against a Breckenridge, Minn. man who they say was involved in a deadly shooting in Wahpeton. Thirty-year-old Anthony Kruger was accused of shooting 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson while he sat in a car outside Stern Sports Arena. Fifteen shots were fired at the driver’s side door and one of the rounds struck Medenwald in the back.
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
Downtown Fargo Pedestrian Bridge nixed by City Commission
(Fargo, ND) -- The winding road that is the proposed Downtown Fargo Pedestrian Bridge has apparently come to a dead end. Fargo officials must now return a federal grant for the project that was voted down by the Fargo City Commission. The city secured the two-point-four-million-dollar grant to use for...
Silent auction, spaghetti feed fundraiser set for man hurt in S. Fargo motorcycle crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another fundraiser has been organized for the man severely hurt in a south Fargo crash with a dump truck last October. Dallas Donahue was riding his motorcycle when the crash with the dump truck happened at the intersection of 52nd Ave. S. and 53rd St. S., near the Fargo Basketball Academy on Oct. 5, 2022. The driver of the dump truck was cited for failing to yield.
