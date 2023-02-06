The Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Cleveland Pops Chorus celebrate “American Jazz” this month to honor Black History month. Joining them in the celebration is New York-based Broadway & jazz vocalist/actress Aisha de Haas. Like me, she joined the Chicago Children’s Choir at the age of 8. Unlike me, she went on to study music seriously with legendary Chicago Public Schools voice teacher Lena McLin and attended Chicago’s arts & media-based Columbia College where she studied under Sheldon Patinkin, an early members and artistic director of Second city and its spinoff, Toronto’s SCTV. She’s appeared in such Broadway and off-Broadway show as RENT; Caroline, Or Change; and Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk, and made numerous TV and film appearances. She also put together her own show, Jazzer at Heart, comprising tunes she grew up with from The Great American Songbook, which she’s performed at jazz venues and festivals across the U.S.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO