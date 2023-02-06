Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
Ministry, Buddy Guy and Death Grips book Cleveland dates, plus the lowdown on a great week of local live music: Malcolm X Abram
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The spring and summer concert calendar is filling up fast as artists, booking agents, venues, and festivals all work to get their stuff together to ensure their treks crisscrossing through the states will reach the most folks and generates the most cash. We could play the annual...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Salutes American Jazz With Vocalist Aisha De Haas
The Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Cleveland Pops Chorus celebrate “American Jazz” this month to honor Black History month. Joining them in the celebration is New York-based Broadway & jazz vocalist/actress Aisha de Haas. Like me, she joined the Chicago Children’s Choir at the age of 8. Unlike me, she went on to study music seriously with legendary Chicago Public Schools voice teacher Lena McLin and attended Chicago’s arts & media-based Columbia College where she studied under Sheldon Patinkin, an early members and artistic director of Second city and its spinoff, Toronto’s SCTV. She’s appeared in such Broadway and off-Broadway show as RENT; Caroline, Or Change; and Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk, and made numerous TV and film appearances. She also put together her own show, Jazzer at Heart, comprising tunes she grew up with from The Great American Songbook, which she’s performed at jazz venues and festivals across the U.S.
Disturbed will encourage fans to ‘Take Back Your Life’ this summer at Blossom Music Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Multiplatinum metal mavens Disturbed will bring its “Take Back Your Life” tour to Blossom Music Center on Sunday, August 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Disturbed website and at livenation.com. The “Take Back Your Life” tour is the band’s first full tour since 2018.
coolcleveland.com
Lake Erie Folk Festival Offers Listening, Playing & Learning
While the Lake Erie Folk Fest, now in its 7th year, always features a diverse lineup of artists representing different styles and cultures, in its evening concert, the day is as much about making music as listening to it — which is what “folk” music has always sprung from.
coolcleveland.com
Talking About the Weather at the Music Box
For some reason, TV weather forecasters are among local television’s best known names and biggest stars, perhaps because weather is news we all follow, even if we’re not interested in the rest of it. Dick Goddard, Mark Koontz and Al Roker all built their fame on being “the weather guy” aka “meterologist” to make them sound like real scientists.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Opera Offers a Valentine Concert for Vocal Music Lovers
The Cleveland Opera & Cleveland Women’s Orchestra are offering a Valentine’s gift for those who love opera. Dubbed “Opera Valentine: A Romantic Twilight Concert,” it will feature familiar and much-loved arias and tunes — presumably their love songs — by such noted composers of opera, operetta and musicals as Mozart, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Gaetano Donietti, Pietro Mascagni, Franz Lehar, and the team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.
coolcleveland.com
Beck Center & BW Collaborate on Supernatural Love Story Musical
Once again, Lakewood’s Beck Center for the Arts has partnered with Baldwin Wallace University’s celebrated Music Theatre program to present a show at the Beck Center. The production is the musical Ghost, based on the 1990s romantic fantasy film of the same name, which opened in London in 2011 and on Broadway in 2012. Its plot involves a couple, one of whom is killed in a robbery and is trapped between worlds as the other faces danger and reaches out to a psychic who may, or may not, be a fake, to help them. Throughout the lovers try to communicate from different realms.
coolcleveland.com
CMNH Program Features Lecture, Music & Visuals to Explore Ecological Interconnectedness
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering a double-barreled evening on the theme of “Connecting to Our Ecosystem,” giving visitors a stronger sense of how interconnected all living things are. The museum’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. Gavin Svenson, will get things rolling with a talk about the...
clevelandmagazine.com
Celebrating Slovenian Festival Kurentovanje in Cleveland
Cleveland will be dressed from head to toe in rich Slovenian culture for its unique Kurentovanje festival. By Kiara Rodriguez. On Feb. 11, The Kurent, a legendary figure believed to have the power to drive out winter and usher in spring, will awaken. Kurent Jump, which runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. that Saturday at the Slovenian National Home, acts as a party initiating the Kurent quest of chasing the cold months away — the first nine days of the Cleveland Kurentovanje festival leading up to Lent.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Orchestra Takes on Mahler’s 5th
For the second week, the Cleveland Orchestra’s program will be led by 27-year-old Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä, whose stars is quickly rising in the orchestral world. He’s currently chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, music director of Orchestra de Paris and artistic partner of the famed Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam, where he’s slated to move up to Chief Conductor in 2027. Needless to say, such precocity is at least partly driven by his background: he’s the son of two classical musicians.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Orchestra & Two Local Dance Troupes Present a Family Concert
The Cleveland Orchestra’s family concert this weekend will engage kids and the parents by giving them something to look at as well as to listen to. Gotta Dance! Will feature two local dance companies in a program called Gotta dance! Classical ensemble the Cleveland Ballet and modern dance company with an educational mission Inlet Dance Theatre will perform selections from their respective repertoires, including Cleveland Ballet’s own version of Swan Lake, with new choreography by the company’s artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe.
coolcleveland.com
Enjoy Waffles, RomComs & Shopping at Made Cleveland’s “Galentine” Party
Made Cleveland, a store that features all kinds of stuff made by Cleveland artists and artisans, is doing a good job of filling the gaps between Maker Markets, which get sparse in the winter (although Cleveland Bazaar is hosting its Valentine Bazaars this month.) Located in the sprawling former City Buddha space it’s also hosting special events.
Morning Journal
Cleveland’s Pioneer is only so successful in making theme work, but it’s barbecue-centric fare is solid | Restaurant review
The elephant ear was comically huge. It wasn’t just that the Elephant Ear ($7) dessert at camping-themed barbecue joint Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was so large that you could see little of the square tray underneath it; it also was that I had chosen it after a server helped convince me another dessert I’d been eyeing would be a bit much for one person.
coveringthecorner.com
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
ZZ’s Big Top in Avon aims to elevate the pork rind into the perfect gourmet bar food
AVON, Ohio – Pork rinds – or chicharrón – are not found on the menu of many establishments in Northeast Ohio. Fans of the crispy snack may often first encounter them while tailgating at a Cleveland Browns’ game – which is where Ken Weaver, one of the three owners of the Avon Brewing Co., had his first taste.
clevelandmagazine.com
Playwright and Director Accuse Cleveland Play House of Mishandling Alleged Incident
Both the writer and director of the now-canceled play I’m Back Now released statements detailing alleged mistreatment from Cleveland Play House. By Anthony Elder. After the cancellation of the Cleveland Play House-produced play, I’m Back Now, writer Charly Evon Simpson and director Stori Ayers released a statement on Wednesday claiming that the play was not canceled by CPH, rather they pulled permission to perform the piece after an instance of alleged sexual assault and prior misrepresentation of the Black community within the theater space.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
coolcleveland.com
Get Romantic at the Cleveland Aquarium’s That’s A-Moray Weekend
One doesn’t normally think of an aquarium as a romantic pace to take your honey to celebrate Valentine’s Day but that isn’t stopping the Greater Cleveland Aquarium from hosting “That’s A-Moray.”. “Weedy sea dragons dance, red-eared slider turtles flutter, poison dart frogs trill and curl-crested...
Bialy's Bagels Expanding into Adjacent Space, Will Add Sandwiches
Customers can look forward to breakfast and lunch sandwiches
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
Comments / 1