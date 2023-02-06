Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Salutes American Jazz With Vocalist Aisha De Haas
The Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Cleveland Pops Chorus celebrate “American Jazz” this month to honor Black History month. Joining them in the celebration is New York-based Broadway & jazz vocalist/actress Aisha de Haas. Like me, she joined the Chicago Children’s Choir at the age of 8. Unlike me, she went on to study music seriously with legendary Chicago Public Schools voice teacher Lena McLin and attended Chicago’s arts & media-based Columbia College where she studied under Sheldon Patinkin, an early members and artistic director of Second city and its spinoff, Toronto’s SCTV. She’s appeared in such Broadway and off-Broadway show as RENT; Caroline, Or Change; and Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk, and made numerous TV and film appearances. She also put together her own show, Jazzer at Heart, comprising tunes she grew up with from The Great American Songbook, which she’s performed at jazz venues and festivals across the U.S.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Orchestra & Two Local Dance Troupes Present a Family Concert
The Cleveland Orchestra’s family concert this weekend will engage kids and the parents by giving them something to look at as well as to listen to. Gotta Dance! Will feature two local dance companies in a program called Gotta dance! Classical ensemble the Cleveland Ballet and modern dance company with an educational mission Inlet Dance Theatre will perform selections from their respective repertoires, including Cleveland Ballet’s own version of Swan Lake, with new choreography by the company’s artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Orchestra Takes on Mahler’s 5th
For the second week, the Cleveland Orchestra’s program will be led by 27-year-old Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä, whose stars is quickly rising in the orchestral world. He’s currently chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, music director of Orchestra de Paris and artistic partner of the famed Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam, where he’s slated to move up to Chief Conductor in 2027. Needless to say, such precocity is at least partly driven by his background: he’s the son of two classical musicians.
coolcleveland.com
Beck Center & BW Collaborate on Supernatural Love Story Musical
Once again, Lakewood’s Beck Center for the Arts has partnered with Baldwin Wallace University’s celebrated Music Theatre program to present a show at the Beck Center. The production is the musical Ghost, based on the 1990s romantic fantasy film of the same name, which opened in London in 2011 and on Broadway in 2012. Its plot involves a couple, one of whom is killed in a robbery and is trapped between worlds as the other faces danger and reaches out to a psychic who may, or may not, be a fake, to help them. Throughout the lovers try to communicate from different realms.
coolcleveland.com
Lake Erie Folk Festival Offers Listening, Playing & Learning
While the Lake Erie Folk Fest, now in its 7th year, always features a diverse lineup of artists representing different styles and cultures, in its evening concert, the day is as much about making music as listening to it — which is what “folk” music has always sprung from.
coolcleveland.com
Akron Symphony’s Gospel Meets Symphony Concert Returns
One of the highlights of the Akron Symphony’s annual schedule is its Gospel Meets Symphony concert, which draws upon the talents of the greater Akron community to form its Gospel Meets Symphony choir to perform inspirational gospel and classical music. That volunteer choir incorporates singers and musicians from about...
coolcleveland.com
Eclectic Global Rocker & Hip Hop Duo Play Knight Stage
Akron-based songwriter/vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Angie Haze is one of northeast Ohio’s most intriguing — and had to describe — performers. Her rhythm-heavy global folk rock is enhanced by her distinctive sense of style, and her songs vibrate with a confessional, open-hearted passion that leaves nothing on the table. Her...
coolcleveland.com
CMNH Program Features Lecture, Music & Visuals to Explore Ecological Interconnectedness
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering a double-barreled evening on the theme of “Connecting to Our Ecosystem,” giving visitors a stronger sense of how interconnected all living things are. The museum’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. Gavin Svenson, will get things rolling with a talk about the...
coolcleveland.com
Groundworks DanceTheater and Collaborators Debut Immersive Piece at 78th Street Studios
Last October GroundWorks DanceTheater premiered the staged version of the dance film Transcendence by GroundWorks Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara’s, blending both film and live performance. It’s inspired by Olivier Messaien’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” written by the French composer in 1941 when he was a prisoner of war in a German camp.
coolcleveland.com
Talking About the Weather at the Music Box
For some reason, TV weather forecasters are among local television’s best known names and biggest stars, perhaps because weather is news we all follow, even if we’re not interested in the rest of it. Dick Goddard, Mark Koontz and Al Roker all built their fame on being “the weather guy” aka “meterologist” to make them sound like real scientists.
coolcleveland.com
Akron Civic Gala Offers Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Pairings in an Opulent Setting
The Akron Civic Theatre’s benefit “Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Darling!” doesn’t need anything more than the named ingredients to make it a special evening. The stars are the wines — 55 different ones, both international and domestic, dry, sweet, white, red, even the trendy organic wines. Wines will be paired with cheeses and chocolates provided by Northeast Ohio businesses such as Marchant Manor Cheese, Shisler Cheese, Mackenzie Creamery, Old Forge Dairy, Mitchell’s Fine chocolate, Metropolis Popcorn, Whole Foods Market 365, Peanut Shoppe, Gardner’s Pie Co., Nothing Bundt Cakes, Heggy’s Chocolates, Sweet Bean Chocolates, Sugar Rush Cake Art, Nervous Dog and D’Agnese’s Trattoria & Café.
coolcleveland.com
Enjoy Waffles, RomComs & Shopping at Made Cleveland’s “Galentine” Party
Made Cleveland, a store that features all kinds of stuff made by Cleveland artists and artisans, is doing a good job of filling the gaps between Maker Markets, which get sparse in the winter (although Cleveland Bazaar is hosting its Valentine Bazaars this month.) Located in the sprawling former City Buddha space it’s also hosting special events.
coolcleveland.com
Documentary Film Looks at LGBTQ+ Culture in Slovenia
Mon 2/13 @ 6:30-9PM Cleveland’s celebration of the Slovenian festival of Kurentovanje has grown in the past decade from a small, neighborhood-based event in and around the National Slovenian Home on St. Clair into a ten-day series of events culminating in the festival, which attracts thousands of Clevelanders to join the furry kurents who clang on giant bells to (hopefully) chase away winter and bring in the spring.
coolcleveland.com
Kaiser Gallery Show Explores Identity Through Alternative Media
Fri 2/10 @ 6-9PM Coveted III: Histories, which opens at Tremont’s Kaiser Gallery Friday during Walkabout Tremont, draws upon new media — including vide, photography, installation, performance and AI technology — to address themes of race, gender, culture and the self. “Through this bold exhibit,” we’re told, “viewers are challenged to reflect on preconceived notions of identity while also being exposed to fresh perspectives on how members of society can be represented. Coveted III: Histories thus provides an invaluable window into the ways in which individuals may express themselves differently in our rapidly changing world.”
coolcleveland.com
Festivals Preview: Getting Back to Normal?
It may seem early for us to be publishing the first version of our 2023 festival guide. But there are two festivals happening this weekend: the North Coast Harbor Ice Fest, with an array of ice sculptures and other outdoor activities, and the Lake Erie Folk Fest at the Shore Cultural Center in Euclid. And the next couple of weekend bring two of the biggies (luckily not on the same day this year!) with Kurentovanje at the National Slovenian Home on Saturday February 18 and Brite Winter on the west ban of the Flats on Saturday February 25. Both have taken place in blizzards and warm weather. Both have significant outdoor activities, showing how tough Clevelanders can be!
coolcleveland.com
Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland
Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
coolcleveland.com
Women on CMNH Staff Are Featured on Its Women in Science Day
Sat 2/11 @ 10AM-5PM It’s no secret that as long as any of us have been alive, women have been discouraged from going into science careers and their accomplishments are generally underrated or dismissed if they do. On the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the Cleveland...
Comments / 0