Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
coolcleveland.com
Eclectic Global Rocker & Hip Hop Duo Play Knight Stage
Akron-based songwriter/vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Angie Haze is one of northeast Ohio’s most intriguing — and had to describe — performers. Her rhythm-heavy global folk rock is enhanced by her distinctive sense of style, and her songs vibrate with a confessional, open-hearted passion that leaves nothing on the table. Her...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Salutes American Jazz With Vocalist Aisha De Haas
The Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Cleveland Pops Chorus celebrate “American Jazz” this month to honor Black History month. Joining them in the celebration is New York-based Broadway & jazz vocalist/actress Aisha de Haas. Like me, she joined the Chicago Children’s Choir at the age of 8. Unlike me, she went on to study music seriously with legendary Chicago Public Schools voice teacher Lena McLin and attended Chicago’s arts & media-based Columbia College where she studied under Sheldon Patinkin, an early members and artistic director of Second city and its spinoff, Toronto’s SCTV. She’s appeared in such Broadway and off-Broadway show as RENT; Caroline, Or Change; and Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk, and made numerous TV and film appearances. She also put together her own show, Jazzer at Heart, comprising tunes she grew up with from The Great American Songbook, which she’s performed at jazz venues and festivals across the U.S.
coolcleveland.com
Groundworks DanceTheater and Collaborators Debut Immersive Piece at 78th Street Studios
Last October GroundWorks DanceTheater premiered the staged version of the dance film Transcendence by GroundWorks Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara’s, blending both film and live performance. It’s inspired by Olivier Messaien’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” written by the French composer in 1941 when he was a prisoner of war in a German camp.
coolcleveland.com
Lake Erie Folk Festival Offers Listening, Playing & Learning
While the Lake Erie Folk Fest, now in its 7th year, always features a diverse lineup of artists representing different styles and cultures, in its evening concert, the day is as much about making music as listening to it — which is what “folk” music has always sprung from.
coolcleveland.com
Take a Rock & Roll Tour With Legendary DJ Billy Bass
Billy Bass is a true legend. A popular DJ at WIXY-1260 who then helped launch progressive rock radio as DJ and program director at the fledgling WMMS, Billy (2nd from left) is credited with breaking artists such as David Bowie nationally by playing their music non-stop in Cleveland. He then went on to an epic career in the music industry in New York and Los Angeles, including senior vice president of Chrysalis Records in the 1980’s and managing Grammy Award winning R&B star Luther Vandross. He is also credited with coining the phrase, “Cleveland: The Rock & Roll Capital of the World.”
coolcleveland.com
Convergence-Continuum Theatre Hosts Festival of New Plays
NEOMFA is a program that draws on the resources of four Northeast Ohio universities to award a degree in creative writing, in fiction, nonfiction, poetry or playwriting. For the 11th year, Tremont’s convergence-continuum theater is hosting the NEOMFA Playwrights Festival to produce the works of the students in the playwriting program.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Opera Offers a Valentine Concert for Vocal Music Lovers
The Cleveland Opera & Cleveland Women’s Orchestra are offering a Valentine’s gift for those who love opera. Dubbed “Opera Valentine: A Romantic Twilight Concert,” it will feature familiar and much-loved arias and tunes — presumably their love songs — by such noted composers of opera, operetta and musicals as Mozart, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Gaetano Donietti, Pietro Mascagni, Franz Lehar, and the team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.
coolcleveland.com
Beck Center & BW Collaborate on Supernatural Love Story Musical
Once again, Lakewood’s Beck Center for the Arts has partnered with Baldwin Wallace University’s celebrated Music Theatre program to present a show at the Beck Center. The production is the musical Ghost, based on the 1990s romantic fantasy film of the same name, which opened in London in 2011 and on Broadway in 2012. Its plot involves a couple, one of whom is killed in a robbery and is trapped between worlds as the other faces danger and reaches out to a psychic who may, or may not, be a fake, to help them. Throughout the lovers try to communicate from different realms.
coolcleveland.com
Talking About the Weather at the Music Box
For some reason, TV weather forecasters are among local television’s best known names and biggest stars, perhaps because weather is news we all follow, even if we’re not interested in the rest of it. Dick Goddard, Mark Koontz and Al Roker all built their fame on being “the weather guy” aka “meterologist” to make them sound like real scientists.
Disturbed will encourage fans to ‘Take Back Your Life’ this summer at Blossom Music Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Multiplatinum metal mavens Disturbed will bring its “Take Back Your Life” tour to Blossom Music Center on Sunday, August 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Disturbed website and at livenation.com. The “Take Back Your Life” tour is the band’s first full tour since 2018.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Orchestra & Two Local Dance Troupes Present a Family Concert
The Cleveland Orchestra’s family concert this weekend will engage kids and the parents by giving them something to look at as well as to listen to. Gotta Dance! Will feature two local dance companies in a program called Gotta dance! Classical ensemble the Cleveland Ballet and modern dance company with an educational mission Inlet Dance Theatre will perform selections from their respective repertoires, including Cleveland Ballet’s own version of Swan Lake, with new choreography by the company’s artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe.
coolcleveland.com
Get Romantic at the Cleveland Aquarium’s That’s A-Moray Weekend
One doesn’t normally think of an aquarium as a romantic pace to take your honey to celebrate Valentine’s Day but that isn’t stopping the Greater Cleveland Aquarium from hosting “That’s A-Moray.”. “Weedy sea dragons dance, red-eared slider turtles flutter, poison dart frogs trill and curl-crested...
coolcleveland.com
Back Again?
We haven’t seen anything like it in our 20 years of doing CoolCleveland. Live events are starting to come back, but not like before the pandemic. Each week we scramble to include last minute events and pull out those that cancel, and it hasn’t been easy. CoolCleveland’s most...
coveringthecorner.com
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
coolcleveland.com
CMNH Program Features Lecture, Music & Visuals to Explore Ecological Interconnectedness
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering a double-barreled evening on the theme of “Connecting to Our Ecosystem,” giving visitors a stronger sense of how interconnected all living things are. The museum’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. Gavin Svenson, will get things rolling with a talk about the...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Orchestra Takes on Mahler’s 5th
For the second week, the Cleveland Orchestra’s program will be led by 27-year-old Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä, whose stars is quickly rising in the orchestral world. He’s currently chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, music director of Orchestra de Paris and artistic partner of the famed Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam, where he’s slated to move up to Chief Conductor in 2027. Needless to say, such precocity is at least partly driven by his background: he’s the son of two classical musicians.
coolcleveland.com
Akron Civic Gala Offers Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Pairings in an Opulent Setting
The Akron Civic Theatre’s benefit “Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Darling!” doesn’t need anything more than the named ingredients to make it a special evening. The stars are the wines — 55 different ones, both international and domestic, dry, sweet, white, red, even the trendy organic wines. Wines will be paired with cheeses and chocolates provided by Northeast Ohio businesses such as Marchant Manor Cheese, Shisler Cheese, Mackenzie Creamery, Old Forge Dairy, Mitchell’s Fine chocolate, Metropolis Popcorn, Whole Foods Market 365, Peanut Shoppe, Gardner’s Pie Co., Nothing Bundt Cakes, Heggy’s Chocolates, Sweet Bean Chocolates, Sugar Rush Cake Art, Nervous Dog and D’Agnese’s Trattoria & Café.
coolcleveland.com
Documentary Film Looks at LGBTQ+ Culture in Slovenia
Mon 2/13 @ 6:30-9PM Cleveland’s celebration of the Slovenian festival of Kurentovanje has grown in the past decade from a small, neighborhood-based event in and around the National Slovenian Home on St. Clair into a ten-day series of events culminating in the festival, which attracts thousands of Clevelanders to join the furry kurents who clang on giant bells to (hopefully) chase away winter and bring in the spring.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Comments / 0