Eclectic Global Rocker & Hip Hop Duo Play Knight Stage
Akron-based songwriter/vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Angie Haze is one of northeast Ohio’s most intriguing — and had to describe — performers. Her rhythm-heavy global folk rock is enhanced by her distinctive sense of style, and her songs vibrate with a confessional, open-hearted passion that leaves nothing on the table. Her...
Lake Erie Folk Festival Offers Listening, Playing & Learning
While the Lake Erie Folk Fest, now in its 7th year, always features a diverse lineup of artists representing different styles and cultures, in its evening concert, the day is as much about making music as listening to it — which is what “folk” music has always sprung from.
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Salutes American Jazz With Vocalist Aisha De Haas
The Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Cleveland Pops Chorus celebrate “American Jazz” this month to honor Black History month. Joining them in the celebration is New York-based Broadway & jazz vocalist/actress Aisha de Haas. Like me, she joined the Chicago Children’s Choir at the age of 8. Unlike me, she went on to study music seriously with legendary Chicago Public Schools voice teacher Lena McLin and attended Chicago’s arts & media-based Columbia College where she studied under Sheldon Patinkin, an early members and artistic director of Second city and its spinoff, Toronto’s SCTV. She’s appeared in such Broadway and off-Broadway show as RENT; Caroline, Or Change; and Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk, and made numerous TV and film appearances. She also put together her own show, Jazzer at Heart, comprising tunes she grew up with from The Great American Songbook, which she’s performed at jazz venues and festivals across the U.S.
Get Romantic at the Cleveland Aquarium’s That’s A-Moray Weekend
One doesn’t normally think of an aquarium as a romantic pace to take your honey to celebrate Valentine’s Day but that isn’t stopping the Greater Cleveland Aquarium from hosting “That’s A-Moray.”. “Weedy sea dragons dance, red-eared slider turtles flutter, poison dart frogs trill and curl-crested...
Take a Rock & Roll Tour With Legendary DJ Billy Bass
Billy Bass is a true legend. A popular DJ at WIXY-1260 who then helped launch progressive rock radio as DJ and program director at the fledgling WMMS, Billy (2nd from left) is credited with breaking artists such as David Bowie nationally by playing their music non-stop in Cleveland. He then went on to an epic career in the music industry in New York and Los Angeles, including senior vice president of Chrysalis Records in the 1980’s and managing Grammy Award winning R&B star Luther Vandross. He is also credited with coining the phrase, “Cleveland: The Rock & Roll Capital of the World.”
Beck Center & BW Collaborate on Supernatural Love Story Musical
Once again, Lakewood’s Beck Center for the Arts has partnered with Baldwin Wallace University’s celebrated Music Theatre program to present a show at the Beck Center. The production is the musical Ghost, based on the 1990s romantic fantasy film of the same name, which opened in London in 2011 and on Broadway in 2012. Its plot involves a couple, one of whom is killed in a robbery and is trapped between worlds as the other faces danger and reaches out to a psychic who may, or may not, be a fake, to help them. Throughout the lovers try to communicate from different realms.
Convergence-Continuum Theatre Hosts Festival of New Plays
NEOMFA is a program that draws on the resources of four Northeast Ohio universities to award a degree in creative writing, in fiction, nonfiction, poetry or playwriting. For the 11th year, Tremont’s convergence-continuum theater is hosting the NEOMFA Playwrights Festival to produce the works of the students in the playwriting program.
Disturbed will encourage fans to ‘Take Back Your Life’ this summer at Blossom Music Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Multiplatinum metal mavens Disturbed will bring its “Take Back Your Life” tour to Blossom Music Center on Sunday, August 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Disturbed website and at livenation.com. The “Take Back Your Life” tour is the band’s first full tour since 2018.
Groundworks DanceTheater and Collaborators Debut Immersive Piece at 78th Street Studios
Last October GroundWorks DanceTheater premiered the staged version of the dance film Transcendence by GroundWorks Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara’s, blending both film and live performance. It’s inspired by Olivier Messaien’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” written by the French composer in 1941 when he was a prisoner of war in a German camp.
Enjoy Waffles, RomComs & Shopping at Made Cleveland’s “Galentine” Party
Made Cleveland, a store that features all kinds of stuff made by Cleveland artists and artisans, is doing a good job of filling the gaps between Maker Markets, which get sparse in the winter (although Cleveland Bazaar is hosting its Valentine Bazaars this month.) Located in the sprawling former City Buddha space it’s also hosting special events.
Cleveland Opera Offers a Valentine Concert for Vocal Music Lovers
The Cleveland Opera & Cleveland Women’s Orchestra are offering a Valentine’s gift for those who love opera. Dubbed “Opera Valentine: A Romantic Twilight Concert,” it will feature familiar and much-loved arias and tunes — presumably their love songs — by such noted composers of opera, operetta and musicals as Mozart, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Gaetano Donietti, Pietro Mascagni, Franz Lehar, and the team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.
Cleveland Orchestra & Two Local Dance Troupes Present a Family Concert
The Cleveland Orchestra’s family concert this weekend will engage kids and the parents by giving them something to look at as well as to listen to. Gotta Dance! Will feature two local dance companies in a program called Gotta dance! Classical ensemble the Cleveland Ballet and modern dance company with an educational mission Inlet Dance Theatre will perform selections from their respective repertoires, including Cleveland Ballet’s own version of Swan Lake, with new choreography by the company’s artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe.
CMNH Program Features Lecture, Music & Visuals to Explore Ecological Interconnectedness
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering a double-barreled evening on the theme of “Connecting to Our Ecosystem,” giving visitors a stronger sense of how interconnected all living things are. The museum’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. Gavin Svenson, will get things rolling with a talk about the...
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
Kurentovanje Festival Looking for Volunteers
Clevelanders love their big outdoor festivals, which is why they start happening in February (see our festivals preview in this issue). But did you ever wonder what it would be like to be PART of a festival, not just an attendee?. Kurentovanje Cleveland, the Slovenian festival that celebrates the (eventual)...
Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland
Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
B-Side Lounge Hosts Valentine-Themed Bazaar — with Drinks
Sat 2/11 @ 1-7PM If you’re still looking for Valentine gift for your sweetie but the thought of shopping makes you want a drink, you’re in luck! Stop by the B-Side Lounge on Coventry in Cleveland Heights for the Lil Cupid’s Valentine Day Sip N’ Shop.
Bialy's Bagels Expanding into Adjacent Space, Will Add Sandwiches
Customers can look forward to breakfast and lunch sandwiches
