Texas State

WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
The Senate’s Top Republican Wants State Employees Who Work Remotely to Pay Their Own Travel Costs

SPONSOR: Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) WHAT IT WOULD DO: Require state employees who live full time in other states to pay their own travel costs when they return to Oregon on state business. Currently, state HR policy that went into effect in December 2021 says that “employees who work under the full-time remote work model must be reimbursed by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace.”
Governor Abbott announces statewide plan banning use of TikTok

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices.Following the Governor's directive, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan to guide state agencies on managing personal and state-issued devices used to conduct state business. Each state agency has until February 15, 2023 to implement its own policy to enforce this statewide plan."The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our...
Kansas lawmakers want these bills to horrify you and your friends

The cruelty is the point. That’s the only impression left after watching state Sen. Mike Thompson’s latest foul attack on LGBTQ people. His new bill would classify drag shows as promoting obscenity and bar children from viewing them. Depending on the bill’s wording (text was conspicuously difficult to find Wednesday), it might make showing “Mrs. […] The post Kansas lawmakers want these bills to horrify you and your friends appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
