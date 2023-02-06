Read full article on original website
Abbott accused of banning TikTok because 'youth didn't vote for him — but the Governor says China is an issue
Governor Abbott has been accused of banning TikTok in some schooling institutions due to the youth not voting for him during midterms, but the Governor claims that China is an issue.
Here's Why Senate Bill 147 is Causing Concern Among Texas Residents
A controversial Senate Bill is angering some Texas residents. The bill aims to limit people from four countries from owning property in Texas. If passed, Senate Bill 147 limits citizens from North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China from buying Texas property.
Column: A Republican governor vetoed a harsh anti-trans bill out of 'compassion' — then signed a worse one
Utah Gov. Cox stood firm against anti-transgender legislation last year. What made him sign a much harsher law this week?
Abbott wants state agencies to ban employees from conducting state business on devices that can download or use TikTok
Governor Abbott's administration has proposed that state agencies prohibit employees from conducting official business on any device that is capable of downloading or using TikTok.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott reveals plans to ban TikTok from state devices
'We cannot ignore this security threat,' Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said as he announced a plan to ban state employees and devices from the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
WWEEK
The Senate’s Top Republican Wants State Employees Who Work Remotely to Pay Their Own Travel Costs
SPONSOR: Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) WHAT IT WOULD DO: Require state employees who live full time in other states to pay their own travel costs when they return to Oregon on state business. Currently, state HR policy that went into effect in December 2021 says that “employees who work under the full-time remote work model must be reimbursed by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace.”
State lawmakers gave themselves an 8% pay raise for this year; but no increases for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120...
Georgia state senator wants TikTok ban from all state-owned devices including for teachers
Some state agencies are already barred from having the popular social media app TikTok on their state phones.But a lawmaker wants to make sure it isn’t on any state-owned device… that includes teachers.
Governor Abbott announces statewide plan banning use of TikTok
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices.Following the Governor's directive, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan to guide state agencies on managing personal and state-issued devices used to conduct state business. Each state agency has until February 15, 2023 to implement its own policy to enforce this statewide plan."The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again. HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers....
Bill to classify drag shows as ‘adult-oriented businesses’ clears Arkansas Senate
Arkansas senators on Tuesday voted to classify drag shows as “adult-oriented businesses” under state law, advancing a bill meant to outlaw performances on public property or “where a minor can view” them. The measure, introduced earlier this month by Arkansas state Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R), passed Tuesday in an unexpected 29-6 vote along party lines.…
Kansas lawmakers want these bills to horrify you and your friends
The cruelty is the point. That’s the only impression left after watching state Sen. Mike Thompson’s latest foul attack on LGBTQ people. His new bill would classify drag shows as promoting obscenity and bar children from viewing them. Depending on the bill’s wording (text was conspicuously difficult to find Wednesday), it might make showing “Mrs. […] The post Kansas lawmakers want these bills to horrify you and your friends appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ktalnews.com
Sen. John Kennedy introduces bill aimed at prosecutors failing to charge criminals
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he’s introducing a bill to strip federal funding from district attorney offices that fail to prosecute violent criminals. The “Prosecutors Need to Prosecute Act” would require elected district attorneys to report violent crimes they fail to charge criminals with committing....
Can Oklahoma tax tribal citizens on reservations? Judge dismisses case before deciding
A U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged Oklahoma’s right to tax tribal citizens on tribal reservations. Federal courts can’t hear tax appeals that can be addressed through a state court system, Judge Eric Melgren ruled. With his decision, all eyes turn now to...
Houston Rep.'s bill would let state suspend county election officials
HB 2020 would permit the Secretary of State to suspend a county elections administrator.
Texas Power Grid Failure Raises Questions for Greg Abbott
The Texas governor has issued a disaster declaration for the state.
