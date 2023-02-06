ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Prince William County Caught By Police K9

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfPcW_0keOylrE00

The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.

A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-share drivers, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

The teen’s trail of terror began on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, police say that officers were called to the area of Poplar Street and June Street in Manassas, after a driver reported that his passenger got into the backseat, brandished a firearm, and demanded his victim’s property.

The following day, at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers responded to the 7500 block of Bosbury Court in Manassas to investigate a new robbery that went the same way, with the suspect pulling out a gun and robbing the driver.

Following an off day, the string of robberies came to a halt when the teen arranged a third ride shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In this instance, the teen allegedly got in the backseat of his ride, and again demanded the driver’s property before fleeing on foot. While checking the area with a police K9, officers were able to track down their suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Further investigation determined that he was also the suspect involved in the previous two armed robberies.

The teen was charged with:

  • Three counts of robbery;
  • Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;
  • Possession of a Schedule I/II drug;
  • False identity to police.

His court date is pending and he is being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.

Comments / 6

osuzieq
2d ago

Charge him as an adult, putting him in juvie, pathetic!!! Wants to pull guns on people trying to make a living, hope he gets several years!! loser

Reply
15
Jaymes
2d ago

better be charged as a adult, next is murder

Reply
10
Related
fox5dc.com

CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff

Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center

Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

Man Arrested in $500K Drug Bust in Fairfax County

A 28-year-old man was arrested with the intent to sell $500,000 worth of drugs in Fairfax County, Virginia. Detectives arrested the man on Tuesday during a traffic stop. He was wanted for transporting drugs into the county from out of state, according to a Fairfax County police release. Inside his...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
474K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy