Queens, NY

5 injured after rebar cage tips over at Queens construction site: FDNY

By Catalina Gonella, Elizabeth Shwe
 2 days ago
A Google Maps view of the construction site in Queens.

Five people were injured at a city-run construction site in Queens Monday morning, officials said.

The Department of Environmental Protection, which is in charge of the site at 46-01 37th Ave. in Sunnyside Gardens, said a rebar cage tipped over onto five contractors working on part of the city’s third water tunnel located there.

All five injured — one critical, two serious, and one minor — were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, according to the FDNY. The investigation is ongoing.

Last year, the construction worker deaths in the city reached a five-year-high with 22 people dying while on the job. A new law that went into effect last month increased the maximum legal fine for construction companies convicted of criminal negligence that led to an employee’s severe injury or death to $500,000, up from $10,000.

