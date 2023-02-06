ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

3 arrested after alleged burglary of Kim’s convenience store in Crockett

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

CROCKETT, Texas ( KETK ) – Three men were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Kim’s convenience store in Crockett last week, according to police.

On Jan. 21, around 3:15 a.m., Crockett police responded to a burglary alarm at Kim’s convenience store in the 1600 block of East Houston Avenue.

According to Crockett officials, once police arrived they found one of the glass doors shattered and an ATM that had been pried open with the money box taken out of it. After reviewing the security footage, police confirmed that the store had been burglarized by three individuals in masks.

After an investigation done by the Crockett Police Department and investigators with the Huntsville Police Department, Dejuan Markeese Hall, Xavian Brea Kell Willdean Simmons and Amyron Kshun Dixon were all arrested by Huntsville police for charges issued in their jurisdiction. Crockett officials issued arrest warrants for burglary to a building and engaging in organized criminal activity.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bwCP_0keOxti100
    Amyron Dixon. Photo Courtesy of Crockett Texas Police Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqauf_0keOxti100
    Dejuan Hall. Photo Courtesy of Crockett Texas Police Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLmjy_0keOxti100
    Xavian Simmons. Photo Courtesy of Crockett Texas Police Department.

The three men were served the warrants from Crockett while in custody at the Walker County Jail in Huntsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0keOxti100


BatgirlOnAHarley
2d ago

So foolish. Just about everyplace is hiring. Get a job and earn a living like normal people.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

