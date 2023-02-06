3 arrested after alleged burglary of Kim’s convenience store in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas ( KETK ) – Three men were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Kim’s convenience store in Crockett last week, according to police.

On Jan. 21, around 3:15 a.m., Crockett police responded to a burglary alarm at Kim’s convenience store in the 1600 block of East Houston Avenue.

According to Crockett officials, once police arrived they found one of the glass doors shattered and an ATM that had been pried open with the money box taken out of it. After reviewing the security footage, police confirmed that the store had been burglarized by three individuals in masks.

After an investigation done by the Crockett Police Department and investigators with the Huntsville Police Department, Dejuan Markeese Hall, Xavian Brea Kell Willdean Simmons and Amyron Kshun Dixon were all arrested by Huntsville police for charges issued in their jurisdiction. Crockett officials issued arrest warrants for burglary to a building and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Amyron Dixon. Photo Courtesy of Crockett Texas Police Department.

Dejuan Hall. Photo Courtesy of Crockett Texas Police Department.

Xavian Simmons. Photo Courtesy of Crockett Texas Police Department.

The three men were served the warrants from Crockett while in custody at the Walker County Jail in Huntsville.



