WNCT
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Counselors across U.S. recognized during National …. During the first full week of February,...
gsabusiness.com
Brewery, entertainment attraction coming to former Greenville textile mill
Two new tenants will be joining the Judson Mill District in Greenville — a historic textile mill-turned mixed-use community. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a national axe-throwing and entertainment spot, and Magnetic South Brewery, one of the Upstate’s highest-growth breweries, will be opening their newest locations in the Judson Mill District, according to a Hughes Agency news release.
WITN
East Carolina University holds an annual event to remind students they are loved
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has given a whole new meaning to the saying, “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes,” as ECU’s housing department hosted students honoring others’ everyday struggles, also known as the S.H.O.E.S event. Four hundred shoes were lined up across ECU’s...
WITN
Greenville florists teaches the basics to building a bouquet for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flowers are considered a classic staple in a Valentine’s Day gift for many, but it’s not just for woman, a poll reports that more than 50% of men would appreciate flowers, too. A poll by the Society of American Florists, 60% of men say...
WITN
Greenville Bed Bath & Beyond among nationwide store closings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Bed Bath and Beyond here in Eastern Carolina is the most recent among hundreds to be shuttered by the company over the last year. The store location at 3160 Evans Street is on a list of stores to be closed that was published by the compnay on February 7th.
WNCT
Be Our Guest Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant PT 2
Join Meghan in New Bern at Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
WITN
J.H. Rose senior Farmer signs with ECU football as preferred walk-on
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another local football standout has found a spot with the East Carolina University program. Ajani Farmer signed with the Pirates as a preferred walk-on Wednesday afternoon at J.H. Rose. “You know what they say there is no place like home. I love the coaching staff there....
WITN
ECU women put up huge 4th quarter to beat Temple
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball outscored Temple 25-7 in the fourth quarter as they pulled away to a home victory 67-52 on Wednesday night at Minges Coliseum. Freshman Amiya Joyner had a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way for ECU. Danae McNeal had...
Mother of a late ECU nurse creates memorial scholarship for upcoming nurses
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Where there is darkness, some will find hope. Courtney Whaley was an East Carolina University nurse who graduated top of her class and immediately landed a labor and delivery job. In 2021, Courtney lost her life in a car crash. Shortly after her passing, her mother, Sandra Whaley, created a scholarship […]
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
roanokebeacon.com
Oops! 2 8 23
By way of clarification, Kalin Shamar Williams, the Greenville man charged following a January 15 Plymouth shooting, is charged for just that crime, not a string of other gunfire incidents reported since last fall. Williams, 19, is charged with shooting into an occupied property on Winesett Circle about 5 p.m.,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Stuck in a hotel, North Carolina couple waits for state program to finish their home
AYDEN, N.C. — From the outside looking in, it appears like work is steadily going on to build a home at Willie Williams' property in Ayden. This is a step, however, that the family has waited years for. In addition to waiting, Williams hasn't had clear communication about what is happening at his property. He reached out to both the Greene County inspector and the contractor. He couldn't get answers.
WITN
Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is missing and are asking for your help to find her. Adriana Rood, 30, was last seen in blue jeans and a black jacket leaving Ramsey Rd heading in the Jacksonville direction. She is a white woman standing about 5 feet...
WITN
Lenoir County holds science fair showcase for students
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County students interested in science got some insight Wednesday from some real experts. University of North Carolina’s Morehead Planetarium put on a special presentation for students at Kinston High School’s performing arts center. The students were all winners of their school’s science fair...
WITN
Kinston Police to host community engagement event
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
Onslow County bridge closed for maintenance
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Work has begun on an Onslow County bridge, the NC Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. State Transportation crews closed the Holly Shelter Road bridge over Harris Creek west of Jacksonville for repairs and maintenance. Drivers who use this road just off N.C. 53 should instead use either Haws Run and Scott […]
WITN
National forest plans prescribed burn in Craven Co
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a nearly 1500-acre prescribed burn today. The burn is happening off Hope Rd, Pine Cliff Rd, and Ferry Rd in Craven County. It is located three miles East of Cherry Point, near the Cherry Branch Community. A...
WITN
Goldsboro man missing since Wednesday night
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a man they say was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. Christopher Smith, Jr. is described as a 34-year-old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and white...
WITN
Evening of poetry honoring Black History Month in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - People can enjoy an evening of poetry and community in Rocky Mount for Black History Month. The Booker. T. Theater will host “Risen Voices” at 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 with free admission. The event will be a spoken word and poetry slam...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Floria Smith
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 8 is Floria Smith. Smith is originally from Bertie County, but took her teaching talents to Hertford County. She is Hertford County High School’s science department chair, a member of the School Improvement Team, and a sponsor for...
