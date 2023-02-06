ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

The link between Parkinson’s disease and seizures

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition resulting in involuntary shaking, slow movement, and stiff, inflexible muscles. Some people with Parkinson’s disease may also experience seizures, which are uncontrollable electrical disturbances in the brain. Epilepsy is a condition in which people have recurrent seizures. Seizures. from boosting the glutamate...
Medical News Today

Can brain tumors cause seizures?

It is common for brain tumors to cause seizures. Brain tumors can alter electrical activity in the brain, which leads to seizures. symptoms of brain tumors. Not everyone with a brain tumor will experience seizures, and there are also many other causes of seizures. Surgery to remove the tumor and...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Long-term cognitive deficits seen with traumatic brain injury

(HealthDay News) – Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with long-term cognitive deficits, with further dose- and severity-dependent associations, according to a study published online Jan. 27 in the Journal of Neurotrauma. Matthew J. Lennon, from University of New South Wales in Australia, and colleagues examined the longer-term cognitive...
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Living Smart

According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%

Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
msn.com

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
The Independent

Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
psychreg.org

Do These 6 Things to Keep Dementia at Bay

Alzheimer’s disease is largely a preventable disease, and we know quite a lot about what people need to do to help prevent it. So says Professor David Smith, former Deputy Head of the Faculty of Medical Science at the University of Oxford, who is one of a team of world-leading prevention experts at the Food for the Brain Foundation.
3 News Now

Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses

The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...

