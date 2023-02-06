ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira native Matt Phillips signs with BYB Extreme Fighting Series

By Nick Ketter
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

ELMIRA , N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt “Baby Face” Phillips will return to bare knuckle fighting, this time under a new banner.

(Photo Courtesy: Matt Baby Face Phillips Facebook)

Phillips announced via Facebook that he has signed a multi-fight deal with BYB Extreme Fighting Series, on Sunday. BYB Extreme Fighting Series is a bare knuckle boxing promotion, which debuted in 2015.

Phillips is no stranger to the bare knuckle ring. The undefeated bare knuckle fighter last fought under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion in March of 2022. Phillips earned a (2-0) record with a knockout win over Derek Greene and a (50-44) unanimous decision win over Manuel Moreira. Thanks to his success Phillips was ranked 5th in the BKFC lightweight division.

In November of 2022, Phillips stepped into the cage at Gladius Fights 41 for a kickboxing bout in Horseheads, New York. In his most recent bout, the man known as “Baby Face” in the cage earned a knockout victory by leg kick over Issac Poteat in the Gladius Fights 41 main event.

Following the hometown kickboxing win at The L in Horseheads, Phillips will now look ahead to his next matches in the BYB ring. 18 Sports will have more on Matt Phillips and his thoughts on signing with BYB Extreme Fighting in the coming days.

Take a look back at Phillips’ last fight at Gladius 41 at the The L in Horseheads, N.Y. Twin Tiers Overtime had an exclusive look at the event in November: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/twin-tiers-overtime-episode-37-a-special-look-at-gladius-41-featuring-fighters-matt-phillips-issac-poteat-and-jeremy-post/ .

Stick with 18 Sports for more on Elmira native Matt Phillips and his professional fighting career.

WETM 18 News

