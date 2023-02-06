Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura
LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
Local business owners look to bring "public market" food hall to Santa Maria
Santa Maria residents may have seen a banner advertising the Santa Maria Public Market pop up recently in front of the now-closed Moxie Cafe.
Noozhawk
Age Has Its Privileges: Free Entry Days for Seniors at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
For the eighth consecutive, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering six free-admission days to seniors ages 60 and older. Last year, more than 1,370 seniors attended the Senior Days, a new record. The free days, which are made possible by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, include docent tours, talks about native plant,...
kclu.org
Disaster Assistance Center for storm victims opening in Ventura County
Ventura County storm victims will be able to apply for federal aid in person starting later this week. A Disaster Recovery Center will open at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. It will operate from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Ventura County, state,...
foxla.com
LA council approves ordinance requiring landlords pay relocation assistance following rent increase
LOS ANGELES - The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance -- which the council preliminarily approved last week -- is the final part of a package of tenant protections the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ventura, CA
Ventura is the county seat of Ventura County and is a gorgeous coastal town northwest of Los Angeles. Also known as Ventura, the city is a popular tourist destination famous for its beaches, seaside piers, resorts, and historical landmarks. It also has a rich history and was inhabited by Chumash...
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
theregistrysocal.com
Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM
In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
Santa Barbara man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for deadly stabbing
Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced the sentencing of a Santa Barbara man following a gang-related murder.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
foxla.com
Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls
DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
kvta.com
A Wind-Driven Fire Races Through A Mobile Home Park Between Oxnard And Point Mugu
(Photos courtesy Ventura County Fire PIO) A wind-driven fire raced through a mobile home park located between Oxnard and Point Mugu Tuesday. It damaged or destroyed 4 mobile homes and a two-unit residential structure. In addition to the mobile homes and the structure, a fifth wheel trailer and one truck...
kclu.org
Sewage spill pollutes part of Ventura County creek
A sewer main blockage caused a major spill into a Ventura County creek. It happened Tuesday morning, in Moorpark. A Ventura County Water and Sanitation District line backed up on the 4000 block of Moorpark Avenue, in Moorpark. An estimated 2400 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole, and...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday to be Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign
Bike and pedestrian safety is focus for Caltrans A seven-and-a-half mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Malibu in Ventura County is about to be redesigned with safety and climate change adaption in mind. Caltrans held a hybrid planning meeting Feb. 2 to announce its goals in an infrastructure community meeting. Although just in […] The post Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
Santa Clarita landslide triggers evacuations of at least 5 homes
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A sliding hillside has prompted the evacuation of at least five homes in the Skyline Ranch neighborhood in Santa Clarita Monday. The landslide happened Sunday around 2 p.m. and has affected at least five homes on Plume Way, but authorities said at this time the slide appears to have affected only the backyards of the new, mostly single-family homes.
