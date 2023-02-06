ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
theregistrysocal.com

Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura

LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’

The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Ventura, CA

Ventura is the county seat of Ventura County and is a gorgeous coastal town northwest of Los Angeles. Also known as Ventura, the city is a popular tourist destination famous for its beaches, seaside piers, resorts, and historical landmarks. It also has a rich history and was inhabited by Chumash...
VENTURA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM

In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
MALIBU, CA
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
foxla.com

Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls

DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
DUARTE, CA
kclu.org

Sewage spill pollutes part of Ventura County creek

A sewer main blockage caused a major spill into a Ventura County creek. It happened Tuesday morning, in Moorpark. A Ventura County Water and Sanitation District line backed up on the 4000 block of Moorpark Avenue, in Moorpark. An estimated 2400 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole, and...
The Malibu Times

Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign

Bike and pedestrian safety is focus for Caltrans  A seven-and-a-half mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Malibu in Ventura County is about to be redesigned with safety and climate change adaption in mind. Caltrans held a hybrid planning meeting Feb. 2 to announce its goals in an infrastructure community meeting. Although just in […] The post Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Santa Clarita landslide triggers evacuations of at least 5 homes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A sliding hillside has prompted the evacuation of at least five homes in the Skyline Ranch neighborhood in Santa Clarita Monday. The landslide happened Sunday around 2 p.m. and has affected at least five homes on Plume Way, but authorities said at this time the slide appears to have affected only the backyards of the new, mostly single-family homes.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy