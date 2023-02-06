(Wahpeton, ND) -- Court officials are dropping charges against a man accused of murder in Wahpeton. Prosecutors say they are no longer charging 34-year-old Anthony Kruger with murder. The Wahpeton Police Department says Kruger was taken into custody following the shooting death of Jeremiah Mendenwald on January 13th. Authorities originally charged Kruger with murder and reckless endangerment when he was taken into custody. Richland County Jail documents say Kruger has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

