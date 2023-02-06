Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
wdayradionow.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at New York Mills boat plant; no injuries
(New York Mills, MN) -- One person is in custody following a shooting at a business in Otter Tail County. No one was hurt. The Sheriff's Office was called to the Lund Boat Company for an active shooter just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees managed to restrain the shooter who was then taken into custody.
valleynewslive.com
Quick thinking by security guard stops attempted armed robbery
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says quick thinking by an on-site security guard stopped an attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s. Police say the call came in around 10:30 this morning. The initial investigation found several suspects walked up to the business and one of them showed a firearm in an apparent attempt to rob the jewelry store.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Attempted robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers prompts temporary lockdowns at West Fargo schools
SECOND UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department has released information on the attempted robbery. People at the scene have indicated to WDAY News First that the incident happened at Gunderson's in the 5600 block of 28th Ave. S. It happened around 10:30 Wednesday morning. Fargo Police say the initial investigation revealed...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man accused of murdering Mother indicted on several charges
(Moorhead, MN) -- The man accused of killing his mother in Moorhead last December has now been indicted on several charges. Clay County Attorney Brian Melton tells WDAY Radio that James Diawo Kollie was originally charged with 2nd degree murder with intent, but a Grand Jury Wednesday brought back an indictment for first degree murder with premeditation and second degree murder with intent.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo PD: Suspects at large after apparent armed robbery attempt
Fargo Police say suspects are at large after an apparent armed robbery attempt was foiled. Around 10:30 AM today (Wed), police say several suspects approached a jewelry store in the 5600 block of 28th Avenue South. One suspect displayed a firearm. After a security guard locked the store’s doors, the...
wdayradionow.com
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
valleynewslive.com
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
wdayradionow.com
Several West Fargo schools locked down due to emergency
(West Fargo, ND) -- Several West Fargo Public School locations are on lockdown after reports of a threat nearby their buildings at a local business. The district says Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, and Independence Elementary are on lockdown due to the incident, but it is not clear what may have actually happened.
thelesabre.com
Minnesota man receives life sentence for deadly North Dakota shooting
Anthony Reese Jr, a Minnesota man has been arrested and sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, the death of two co-workers, and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory. Reese, of Moorhead, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prosecutors in Wahpeton shooting drop murder charge against suspect
(Wahpeton, ND) -- Court officials are dropping charges against a man accused of murder in Wahpeton. Prosecutors say they are no longer charging 34-year-old Anthony Kruger with murder. The Wahpeton Police Department says Kruger was taken into custody following the shooting death of Jeremiah Mendenwald on January 13th. Authorities originally charged Kruger with murder and reckless endangerment when he was taken into custody. Richland County Jail documents say Kruger has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: According to West Fargo Police, the schools were prompted to lockdown after an incident at a local business with a firearm. There was a police presence at Gunderson’s Jewelers, and police say it appears several people were attempting to rob the store. A security guard quickly locked the door and the people approaching the building got back into their vehicle and left.
valleynewslive.com
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man is sentenced to spend a year in federal prison after threatening his doctor and employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, age 41, from Williston, ND, to serve 12 months...
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
valleynewslive.com
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Kruger in the death of Jeremiah Medenwald. The investigation has been ongoing since the evening of January 16, when 40-year-old Medenwald was shot while inside his vehicle...
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
valleynewslive.com
Silent auction, spaghetti feed fundraiser set for man hurt in S. Fargo motorcycle crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another fundraiser has been organized for the man severely hurt in a south Fargo crash with a dump truck last October. Dallas Donahue was riding his motorcycle when the crash with the dump truck happened at the intersection of 52nd Ave. S. and 53rd St. S., near the Fargo Basketball Academy on Oct. 5, 2022. The driver of the dump truck was cited for failing to yield.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commissioner comments on pedestrian bridge project closure amid "Immense public outcry"
(Fargo, ND) -- The future of a pedestrian bridge near city hall is currently off the books, but the far future could see a resurrection of the project. The comments were made by John Strand, one of five Fargo City Commissioners. The project would have attempted to create a pedestrian bridge that connected City Hall to a bike path on the other side of a flood wall just east of the government building. The project faced heavy criticism from members of the community, and the City Commission eventually voted to shut down the proposal earlier this week.
