Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday
This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
wxxv25.com
Krewe Unique rolled down the streets of Ocean Springs Saturday
The fun did not stop in Ocean Springs with the Elks Parade, the crowd was ready for more beads and more floats and more music presented by Krewe Unique. That parade featured marching bands, marching clubs, and a competition amongst Mardi Gras floats. For some, it was more than just...
WLOX
Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program
Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
WLOX
Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police...
wxxv25.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Harrison County
If you have some old paint or car batteries lying around, go ahead and gather them up. Harrison County is bringing back its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. It’s happening Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Harrison County collection site off Lorraine Road, just north of the drawbridge.
WLOX
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
wxxv25.com
Amtrak Gulf Coast training begins and safety campaign kicks off tomorrow
The next step in getting passenger rail service restored in South Mississippi takes place this week. Amtrak train crews are on the Coast performing required trips and stops to familiarize themselves with the four stops they’ll be making here on the Coast. Tomorrow, officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail...
wxxv25.com
Happy Hearts Senior Expo
An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
WLOX
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
wxxv25.com
Local businesses preparing for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and two local shops are preparing for the occasion. The busiest time of year at Village Florist is fast approaching and the floral shop is swamped preparing their arrangements and gift baskets. Village Florist Owner Tanya Jones said, “We have got from fresh flowers to green plants to blooming plants to stuff animal balloons, you name it.”
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
Cheeky Monkey Cake Company Owner Jennifer Noble shows off some of their king cakes and other Carnival treats. Meet the Author: Lise Pearlman with "American Justice On Trial: People v. Newton" Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The 100 Men Hall will screen "American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton" on...
WLOX
Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter
Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
wxxv25.com
Singing River Health System hosting CPR Class
Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in America. In the event a loved one has a heart attack, knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death. Singing River Health System is offering a hands-on heart saver CPR certification class this weekend. The class takes place February 11th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Singing River Health System J.F. Turner Heart Center in Pascagoula. Registration is $40.
wxxv25.com
‘Black Like it Never Left’ art exhibit pays homage to historic fashion
Visitors can take a step into history at the ‘Black Like it Never Left’ exhibit. Showcasing iconic fashion and tools used in the black community, the exhibit encapsulates what it means to be art. Anthony Badon created the exhibit after a friend of his mentioned his father giving...
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Sammie is looking for a forever home!
Today’s Pet of the Week is Sammie from the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Maridee Mallette with the shelter is in studio with Sammie!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
wxxv25.com
Amtrak kicks off public safety awareness campaign on the Gulf Coast
Officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail Commission, and other state and local transportation officials kicked off a public safety awareness campaign called ‘Operation Lifesaver.’. It’s educating the public on safety measures and safety awareness near Amtrak trains. The campaign started off at the Amtrak stop in Pascagoula and...
Comments / 0