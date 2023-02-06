ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million,...
CORY, IN
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, of Beech Grove, was speeding.
BEECH GROVE, IN
Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception access

INDIANAPOLIS – Months after the approval of a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. House Bill 1568 would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills and patches to patients instead of a doctor. A similar proposal was introduced during the special session...
INDIANA STATE

