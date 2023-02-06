Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton
MILTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon.
Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene.READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com
After evaluating him there, Whitfield said he was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. ,
No further details have been released.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0