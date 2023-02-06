Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton

MILTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon.

Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene.

After evaluating him there, Whitfield said he was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. ,

No further details have been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.