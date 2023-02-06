ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MILTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon.

Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene.

After evaluating him there, Whitfield said he was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. ,

No further details have been released.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

