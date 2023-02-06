Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Halfway Through the Work Week, and Conditions Look Great
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expecting a mix of sun and clouds for the day with conditions clearing into the afternoon. With temperatures in the upper 60′s, it’s definitely the pick day of the week. Clouds will increase into the evening ahead of a wet weekend. Tracking showers and gusty winds Thursday, and the possibility of a wind advisory in upper elevations. Past that, could see stray showers throughout the weekend and maybe early morning snow on Sunday.
NBC 29 News
Turning up the heat !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of clouds and comfortable temperatures for your morning commute. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. As forecasted, today is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Low shower chances will be with us for the late week. As we go into the weekend conditions turn colder with rain and snow shower chances. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County office building experiencing power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County office building on McIntire is currently experiencing a power outage due to work being conducted along McIntire Road. The issue has been reported and Dominion Energy is actively working to correct the disruption. The building is closed, and operations are currently suspended until...
NBC 29 News
Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is buying back a corner of the estate that was gifted away nearly 250 years ago. The foundation has acquired Jefferson Vineyards for nearly $12 million. According to the Daily Progress, the foundation has not released future plans for the property...
NBC 29 News
Crossing guards hope speed cameras stop reckless driving near Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers should think twice before speeding down Cherry Avenue or Monticello in Charlottesville. Three new speed cameras are in the works to help crossing guards keep students safe. Jaime Wayne has been a crossing guard on Cherry Ave. for two years. In that time she has...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Film Festival launching year-round series
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is launching its 2023 year-round film series. The series will include a partnership with the UVA Miller Center, as well as the return of its Violet Crown series. The series starts February 28. “We’re a festival of and for the community, and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville group researching pediatric vaccine against Lyme disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tick season is already upon us, and with it comes Lyme disease. Pediatric Research of Charlottesville is working on a pediatric vaccine that could keep the severe illness at bay. “Currently, there is no vaccine available. So, putting a vaccine on the market for Lyme disease...
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Feb. 10th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Friday:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Health & Wellness Center of Louisa operating at limited capacity while undergoing repairs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A ruptured pipe in a Louisa County Health Center is impacting hundreds of people and causing Central Virginia Health Services to see less patients due to the ongoing repair efforts. “On December 27, we arrived to work that morning and found that the entire building was...
NBC 29 News
Crutchfield again named as one of the best places to work in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Crutchfield is one of the best places to work in Virginia, according to Virginia Business Magazine. This the fourth time the company has made the list. “I’m not surprised, because we have a very unique culture at Crutchfield. We really care about...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA bringing outside third party to review criticism
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hiring McGuireWoods law firm. The firm will investigate recent allegations of animal and employee mistreatment at CASPCA. The board says the investigation will take about three months. Do you have a story idea? Send...
NBC 29 News
Parents speak out, urging schools to help affected students as buses continue to arrive late
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Prince Roper is a Lakeside Middle School parent. He says his son’s bus has been late over and over since November, causing his sixth grader to consistently miss out on a good chunk of the school day. “Over a 90 day span, it’s probably...
NBC 29 News
Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville-area nonprofit donating medical equipment, supplies to rural neighbors
PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - All Blessings Flow is a nonprofit organization providing medical equipment and supplies to people in the greater-Charlottesville area. “We had some elderly people in our congregation who were just on a fixed income and needed to equip their showers, maybe have a walker that was a little more updated and not quite as beat up,” Cunningham United Methodist Pastor Amy Grant said.
NBC 29 News
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that shut down a portion of a busy road in Greene County for several hours early Thursday, February 9. VSP says it responded to the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail shortly after 7a.m. Authorities have so far...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health makes breakthrough in identifying key-trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Researchers are uncovering one cause of fatty liver disease. Until now, it’s been a challenge understanding why the condition impacts younger people. UVA scientists are saying wrinkles forming in a person’s nuclei could have a tie to diabetes and fatty liver disease....
NBC 29 News
AHS principal opening up conversations with students to problem solve in the community
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Albemarle High School are taking action to hold their peers and administrators accountable. They’re hopeful conversations with their principal will lead to less conflict in and out of the schools. “We want every one of our students to feel like this is...
NBC 29 News
UVA Men’s Lacrosse Team ready to take on Michigan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers are gearing up for what will hopefully be a special season. The University of Virginia returns nine of 10 starters from last year’s men ‘s lacrosse team, and begins this year with high expectations. “We’re not a great team, right now. We...
NBC 29 News
2023 Foxfield Spring Races tickets available online
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets for the Foxfield Races are now available online. Foxfield has added a ‘New Orange’ area, which will feature local vendors and additional parking space. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Camp Holiday Trails, a nonprofit in Charlottesville that provides camping experiences...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council, School Board discuss FY 2024 Budget
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council and the Charlottesville City School Board teamed up Wednesday evening to take a look at the school’s budget for fiscal year 2024. One of the main points of discussion was the increase in the number of students speaking English as their second language.
