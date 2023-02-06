ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson

For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest

One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
HOUSTON, TX
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford resident will support Super Bowl flyover

During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ariana Scott, a resident of Hanford, California, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets...
HANFORD, CA
NBC Sports

CMC offers perfectly petty pick for Super Bowl winner

Christian McCaffrey is not forgetting the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. On Wednesday, the 49ers star running back curtly shared his prediction for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "You know, I hope both...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

A lost year on a last-place Eagles team made Eric Bieniemy who he is now

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – He had 12 carries. He caught two passes. He earned minimum wage. His team finished in last place. It was the best year of Eric Bieniemy’s life. The 1999 season was a curious one for the Eagles. It was unknown Andy Reid’s first year as a head coach and Donovan McNabb’s rookie season. The team had won just three games the year before, and Reid had put together a staff of young, unknown assistants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tucker explains why 49ers must explore Lance as starting QB

The 49ers will have two young quarterbacks to choose from next season in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom will be looking to bounce back from injury and prove they're worthy of the starting role. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has plenty...
NBC Sports

Humble Lance has candidly honest outlook on QB competition

Trey Lance understands that nothing in the NFL is guaranteed and is eager to once again prove worthy of being named the 49ers' starting quarterback. Lance began the 2022 season as San Francisco's starter under center and appeared to be the 49ers' future at the position before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. After Brock Purdy's unlikely ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to NFC Rookie of the Year candidate, Lance reclaiming his starting job in 2023 became far from guaranteed, even with Purdy expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL that will sideline him for at least six months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Trey Lance: I just want an opportunity to compete

49ers quarterback Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the team’s starter, but his run ended when he broke his ankle in the second game of the year and his future role with the team is very much up in the air. While the 49ers don’t plan to bring...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriots RB thinks 'sky is the limit' for Rhamondre Stevenson

The 2022 NFL season was a disappointing one for the New England Patriots as they finished with a 8-9 record and did not qualify for the AFC playoffs. That said, there were a few positives that emerged over 17 games, and one of them was the improvement seen from second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He led the team with 1,040 yards (5.0 per carry) and five touchdowns on the ground, while also tallying a team-leading 69 receptions for 421 yards and one receiving score.
NBC Sports

Every player will practice for the Chiefs today

The Chiefs practiced in pads Monday. They will have a light practice today before the three official practice days of the week. Coach Andy Reid said every player practiced Monday and will practice again Tuesday. “We’re all doing well there,” Reid said Tuesday morning. Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy