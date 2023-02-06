Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
A Tall Order! Man Climbs Building for Pro-Life GroupMarcus RingoPhoenix, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
It's Rihanna TimeAndryPQGlendale, AZ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
Amarillo native among sailors supporting upcoming Super Bowl flyover
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, an Amarillo native and Highland Park High School graduate will be among the three tactical squadrons set to conduct a unified flyover during the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance. Petty Officer 2nd Class Rhiannon Sellinger of Amarillo will be one of the […]
All-women team to perform flyover Super Bowl Sunday
One of the iconic moments before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday is the fighter jet flyover at the end of the National Anthem. And this year's flyover will be historic in its own right.
NBC Sports
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson
For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
NBC Sports
Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest
One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford resident will support Super Bowl flyover
During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ariana Scott, a resident of Hanford, California, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets...
NBC Sports
Roob's Super Bowl Observations: When Andy Reid demanded to talk to me
Andre Dillard’s new role, catching up with Greg Lewis and superstitious Jeff Stoutland. Here’s today’s edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Super Bowl Observations, and for those of you scoring at home, these are observations 51 through 60 this week!. 1. It was late during the...
NBC Sports
CMC offers perfectly petty pick for Super Bowl winner
Christian McCaffrey is not forgetting the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. On Wednesday, the 49ers star running back curtly shared his prediction for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "You know, I hope both...
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator
Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
NBC Sports
A lost year on a last-place Eagles team made Eric Bieniemy who he is now
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – He had 12 carries. He caught two passes. He earned minimum wage. His team finished in last place. It was the best year of Eric Bieniemy’s life. The 1999 season was a curious one for the Eagles. It was unknown Andy Reid’s first year as a head coach and Donovan McNabb’s rookie season. The team had won just three games the year before, and Reid had put together a staff of young, unknown assistants.
NBC Sports
Tucker explains why 49ers must explore Lance as starting QB
The 49ers will have two young quarterbacks to choose from next season in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom will be looking to bounce back from injury and prove they're worthy of the starting role. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has plenty...
NBC Sports
Humble Lance has candidly honest outlook on QB competition
Trey Lance understands that nothing in the NFL is guaranteed and is eager to once again prove worthy of being named the 49ers' starting quarterback. Lance began the 2022 season as San Francisco's starter under center and appeared to be the 49ers' future at the position before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. After Brock Purdy's unlikely ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to NFC Rookie of the Year candidate, Lance reclaiming his starting job in 2023 became far from guaranteed, even with Purdy expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL that will sideline him for at least six months.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson talked to Jeffrey Lurie, ripped Jerry Jones’ claim that Eagles bet it all for one year
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones raised plenty of eyebrows when he claimed that the Eagles bet it all to win this year, while the Cowboys are trying to build a consistent winner. Among those who have wondered what Jones was thinking were Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Super...
NBC Sports
Trey Lance: I just want an opportunity to compete
49ers quarterback Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the team’s starter, but his run ended when he broke his ankle in the second game of the year and his future role with the team is very much up in the air. While the 49ers don’t plan to bring...
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriots RB thinks 'sky is the limit' for Rhamondre Stevenson
The 2022 NFL season was a disappointing one for the New England Patriots as they finished with a 8-9 record and did not qualify for the AFC playoffs. That said, there were a few positives that emerged over 17 games, and one of them was the improvement seen from second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He led the team with 1,040 yards (5.0 per carry) and five touchdowns on the ground, while also tallying a team-leading 69 receptions for 421 yards and one receiving score.
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni on being fired by Andy Reid: You always have this little chip on your shoulder
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick...
NBC Sports
Every player will practice for the Chiefs today
The Chiefs practiced in pads Monday. They will have a light practice today before the three official practice days of the week. Coach Andy Reid said every player practiced Monday and will practice again Tuesday. “We’re all doing well there,” Reid said Tuesday morning. Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis)...
