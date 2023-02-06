Trey Lance understands that nothing in the NFL is guaranteed and is eager to once again prove worthy of being named the 49ers' starting quarterback. Lance began the 2022 season as San Francisco's starter under center and appeared to be the 49ers' future at the position before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. After Brock Purdy's unlikely ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to NFC Rookie of the Year candidate, Lance reclaiming his starting job in 2023 became far from guaranteed, even with Purdy expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL that will sideline him for at least six months.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO