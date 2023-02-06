These 6 Texas Restaurants Offer Unique Experiences & Could Make For A Perfect V-Day Date Night

Valentine's Day is near, which means discussions (or disagreements) about date night plans are most likely in full swing.

Texas is full of romantic restaurants like steakhouses, Italian eateries, and cozy cafes, but our regular places can become a little jaded after a few dates.

V-Day is most certainly not the time for that! You want to give your significant other a date night they won't forget.

Well, you can stop the "where do you want to eat?" quarrels and impress your date by taking them to one of these unique restaurants in the Lone Star State (you can thank us later):

Nick and Sam's Steakhouse

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: 3008 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201

Why You Need To Go: This DFW hotspot isn't your everyday steakhouse.

After you've had your share of meat or sushi, you can celebrate your love with a giant glowing ball of cotton candy and various layered cakes.

Tiki Tatsuya

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Asian bites and cocktails

Address: 1300 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Why You Need To Go: You might find your lover impressed when you bring them to this immersive, tropical-themed bar in the state capital.

You can share extravagant, table-sized cocktails with each other, and maybe enjoy another one from their special Valentine's menu.

Juliet HTX

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: American fine dining

Address: 5857 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77057

Why You Need To Go: Pulling up to this uptown HTX theatre, your significant other might think it's time to watch a film. However they'll be in for a surprize!

By all appearances—including a box office with bright lights, a huge marquee sign, and a concession stand inside—it looks like a fully-functioning cinema.

Though, it's actually only a movie theatre-themed, fine dining experience, serving fanciful dishes like 24-Karat gold steaks.

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

Why You Need To Go: It's like a romantic Parisian date, but instead it's just San Antonio, TX.

This cafe serves authentic French cuisine and looks ever-so-chic on the inside. So, you could have your sweetheart tricked into thinking you're actually in the "City of Love".

Downtown Houston Aquarium

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Why You Need To Go: After you've had the chance to explore Houston's aquarium and maybe ride on the underwater train, you can end your undersea adventure by eating dinner right next to a fish tank.

The dimly lit room is illuminated only by the blue glow of the creatures swimming around you, so it could feel like you're dining on the ocean floor.

Caterina's

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 128 E Exchange Ave #620, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Why You Need To Go: This isn't your regular Italian spot!

Upon entry into this upscale Fort Worth joint, you're required to seal your phones away in a bag, which means you won't have access to the digital world the whole meal.

It will definitely force you and your date to get some quality, uninterrupted face time.