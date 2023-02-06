Would a new federal rule on guns make millions of Americans ‘potential criminals overnight?’

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
ATF downplays impact of new gun ruling, expects 60% to register AR 'pistols'
President Joe Biden’s gun agency, which on Tuesday is expected to unleash the broadest gun control since the 1994 ban on modern sporting rifles, is downplaying the impact of its action in a new report. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said in the new assessment that...
Metro News
Senators ask how $28 million in covid money went first to governor’s fund and then to baseball project
Senators are trailing the Justice administration’s transfer of the remaining $28 million in federal covid relief dollars to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office, which then put millions of dollars from that transfer toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. “Isn’t that money laundering?” asked...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
On a recent night, by the Miramar Reservoir in San Diego County, a man named Erwin sat at a picnic table scrolling through dozens of texts from his wife. He read aloud her warnings about police patrolling a road near their home. “‘There’s a lot of cops out tonight,’” he...
Utilities are cutting power to millions of struggling Americans
A growing number of Americans are getting their power shut off, as rising costs of living force consumers to choose between keeping the lights on and paying for food, rent or transportation.Last year, utilities cut off power to an estimated 4.2 million households, according to a report released this week from the Center for Biological Diversity, the Energy and Policy Institute and BailoutWatch. The estimate is conservative because only some states reveal information about utility cutoffs. The authors used the cutoff rate from those states to estimate a nationwide figure.In states the report tracked, electricity shut-offs increased nearly 30% from...
KIMT
Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents
Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations
Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
One-time payment of $600 to benefit thousands of workers in the United States
The Economic Relief Program for Agricultural and Food Workers now offers the possibility to apply for the one-time payment of $600.00 USD. This will be available to Californian workers in these sectors, although immigrants and undocumented workers are eligible.
Bill seeks to cap pay for diversity employees at Department of Defense
(The Center Square) – Two Republican Congressmen have filed legislation that would limit the pay of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to that of front-line soldiers. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, introduced legislation Wednesday that would cap the amount of compensation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to the rank of E-5, which is $31,000 a year. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, introduced companion legislation in the House. ...
KFOR
DHS limits no-knock warrants, bars chokeholds in updated use-of-force policy
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is limiting its use of no-knock warrants and banning chokeholds in its activities as part of its updated use-of-force policy. DHS said in a release Tuesday that it adjusted its policies to be in line with an executive order that President Biden issued in May that requires the department to meet or exceed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) guidance on use of force.
Registry: a peculiar way to apply for permanent residency in the United States
A little known program is available to the immigrant population thanks to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It facilitates the application for permanent residency, but certain requirements must be met.
U.S. senators on Arizona border tour vow to find bipartisan solution on immigration
The Senators toured several sites including tour of the Yuma soft-sided processing center, the Morales Dam Gap and the Cocopah Fence break also known as the Yuma Gap.
‘We have to come together’: Eviction reform bill would restore pre-pandemic protections
Lawmakers in Salem are hearing a bill Monday that would restore emergency protections for tenants from the pandemic.
Petition to remove conditional residency. Procedure
A perfectly normal situation is that citizens of other countries wish to become U.S. permanent residents by marrying U.S. citizens. However, unlike obtaining a Green Card based on other reasons, this other type of obtaining residency requires different processes.
U.S. farming is more than 'go big or go out,' says ag secretary
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill.
Sen. Britt to introduce four sweeping immigration measures, call on Senate to acknowledge crisis at the border
Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., will introduce four pieces of legislation Thursday aimed at "securing and sealing" the border amid an unprecedented influx of migrants into the United States.
From Texas to Florida: More Americans Are Decamping to Less-Expensive States —With Lower Taxes
If you’re not a fan of high taxes, you’re not alone. Last year, almost 1.2 million Americans moved to a new state, and most of them relocated to one considered to have low taxes, according to US Census Bureau and Tax Foundation data cited by Illinois Policy. The states that saw the largest loss of residents included California, New York and Illinois, while those that saw the largest influx of people included Florida and Texas. Overall, the top five that attracted new residents drew in 68 percent of people switching states, and they each had a total effective tax rate of 9.9...
Updating Schedule A could bring in more skilled immigrants and improve Americans’ quality of life
There are over 11 million vacant jobs in the U.S. today, and fears of an impending recession continue to rock precarious markets. To avoid this worst-case scenario, the Biden administration must act now. Updating Schedule A–a list which designates what occupations have a shortage of “able, willing, qualified, and available” U.S. workers–would make it easier…
Sackett v. EPA ruling could roll back wetland protections in much of the Mississippi basin
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter to get our news straight to your inbox.
‘I can’t plan ahead’: Dreamers speak out as US program faces new threat
Immigrants express frustration as nine Republican-led states ask judge to end Obama-era program that gives temporary deportation relief
Wisconsin Watch
