Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Near Decision’ on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
FRISCO - The business of the NFL cranks up officially on March 7. And on the to-do list here inside The Star? Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. Surely Tony Pollard feels the same way. And Jerry and Stephen Jones, speaking this week at the...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Tri-City Herald
Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown has Highest Over/Under Props for Super Bowl LVII
OXFORD, Miss. -- If you intend on putting some coin down for player proposition bets for Super Bowl LVII you may want to consider betting on Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown. According to SI Betting, the former Ole Miss Rebel has recently been named the betting favorite to lead all...
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Take, Ravens Lamar Jackson Trade: Falcons’ Grady Jarrett ‘Couldn’t Agree More’
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is no stranger to being associated with controversy surrounding now-retired quarterback Tom Brady. Following a crucial sack in a Week 5 matchup that ultimately proved to be the difference between the Falcons and Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on what seemed to be a routine takedown.
Tri-City Herald
Could We Have Seen the Last of Kyle Lowry in a Miami Heat Jersey?
With the trade deadline on Thursday, Kyle Lowry may not be a member of the Miami Heat by the time he recovers from missing three games because of a knee injury. Lowry’s tenure with the Heat has been a disappointment. When first arriving in Miami, some thought he, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be a potential Big Three to win a championship. However, injuries and age have reduced Lowry’s production. He took a dip in scoring the last two years, averaging the fewest points since his 2012-13 season.
Tri-City Herald
Top 3 Offensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — We're rapidly approaching the NFL's free agency period, which starts on March 15. With that in mind, here are three positions that I believe the Tennessee Titans need to look at addressing in 2023. Let's break down their roster at wide receiver, on the interior or the...
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte Hornets Trade Deadline Primer: Everything You Need to Know
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has arrived. Teams will have up until 3 p.m. EST to make moves to bolster their roster or in the Hornets' case, to sell away their veterans and look toward the future. Over the past few weeks, we have suggested mock trades, who the Hornets should move and who they shouldn't, etc.
