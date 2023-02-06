Running for president is a very expensive venture, and that’s something Donald Trump is finding out very quickly as his 2024 campaign kicked off to a lackluster start. In order to stay ahead of the pack (even if you’re the only one in the Republican race right now), you need a lot of money in the coffers — and currently, the former president’s financial situation isn’t so hot. Donald Trump raised around $9.5 million after announcing his third bid for president in mid-November, according to NBC News, who obtained his fundraising figures. He announced his campaign just after the midterm elections...

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO