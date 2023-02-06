Read full article on original website
WWMT
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
WWMT
$3,200 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of homicide suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search is underway for a person of interest connected to a Grand Rapids homicide case. The investigation began Oct. 19, 2022, after detectives discovered the body of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi near Bridge Street NW, police said. Investigation begins: Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation...
WWMT
Woman killed, man in serious condition after two separate crashes
WYOMING, Mich. — A woman died and a man was hospitalized after two separate crashes in Wyoming Thursday morning. The first crash happened at 6:52 a.m. near 28th Street and Division Avenue when a semi-truck turning onto westbound 28th Street hit a 55-year-old Wyoming man as he was crossing the intersection, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety.
WWMT
Portage Police drone tracks down suspect in the woods after fleeing officers
PORTAGE, Mich. — One man is in custody, after the City of Portage Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Kalamazoo Wednesday night. Police responded to the incident around 6:15 p.m., according to Portage Police. The incident ended near Dogwood Drive and Valleywood Lane. Portage...
A dozen teenagers arrested in separate incidents in Kent Co. since Friday night
2nd Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi is a part of the team dedicated to tackling societal issues that teens face to ultimately reduce violence.
Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman
Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
WWMT
Two people face murder, arson charges in death of Kalamazoo Township man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people face multiple charges in connection to 2022 house fire that killed a Kalamazoo Township man. Kalamazoo Township Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Shakespeare Avenue just after 8 p.m. June 18, 2022, according to the department. Travis identified: Police identify...
Police: Woman’s injury thought to be stab wounds
A woman showed up to the hospital with injuries that were first reported as the result of a shooting but are thought to be stab wounds, according to police.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigates Heather Kelley missing case a homicide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The case of a missing Kalamazoo County woman has turned into a homicide investigation, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller. A person of interest, who knew missing Heather Kelley, has been taken into custody, but has not been fully cooperating with authorities, Fuller said during a news conference Wednesday.
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
Former Grand Rapids police officer asks judge to dismiss $100M lawsuit in Patrick Lyoya’s fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr has asked that a federal lawsuit in the April killing of Black motorist Patrick Lyoya be dismissed. The city also defended the officer who was fired.
Teen sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo home invasion, armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, MI – After her world was turned upside down, a Kalamazoo 21-year-old triple-checks her window and door locks every night, trying to find a sense of security. The woman spoke about how she’s lost her independence during the sentencing of Montell Durden-Parker on Monday, Feb. 6. Durden-Parker, now 18, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree home invasion last December.
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
2 arrested following shooting in Wyoming
Two 19-year-old men have been arrested after a Sunday evening shooting in Wyoming.
Lansing police identify victim in deadly shooting
UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting Sunday as 18-year-old Makhi Williams. For more information read the story below. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured one others. According to Lansing police, officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at around 7:20 […]
2 townhouses, 1 car damaged in Kentwood shooting
Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.
Smoke shop robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash, then second chase
A burglary turned into a car chase, then a crash, then a foot chase and a search early Monday morning.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
