Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
How Biden Successfully Baited Congressional Republicans
In September 2009, a Republican representative from South Carolina named Joe Wilson inserted himself into history. He interrupted President Barack Obama’s speech to a joint session of Congress by shouting, “You lie.”The outburst shocked viewers. Wilson, not Obama, was the top trending item on Twitter in the aftermath of the speech. Wilson apologized, “I let my emotions get the best of me.” Then–Republican Conference Chair Mike Pence expressed regret: “Joe made a mistake.” Wilson was formally reprimanded by a vote of the House.More than a decade later, that all seems quaint. Not only did Republicans repeatedly heckle, jeer, and shout...
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
Donald Trump Is Reportedly ‘Strapped for Campaign Cash’ as Enthusiasm for His 2024 Presidential Run Slows Down
Running for president is a very expensive venture, and that’s something Donald Trump is finding out very quickly as his 2024 campaign kicked off to a lackluster start. In order to stay ahead of the pack (even if you’re the only one in the Republican race right now), you need a lot of money in the coffers — and currently, the former president’s financial situation isn’t so hot. Donald Trump raised around $9.5 million after announcing his third bid for president in mid-November, according to NBC News, who obtained his fundraising figures. He announced his campaign just after the midterm elections...
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market
As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
Top Republican Considering Presidential Run
As former President Donald Trump remains the only major candidate to have declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, several other prospective candidates have emerged with varying levels of seriousness in their intentions to run, but one Republican governor appears to be looking into a possible bid for the GOP nomination.
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign event in South Carolina for 2024 White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is holding two campaign events Saturday. After stopping in the battleground state of New Hampshire in the morning, the president traveled to South Carolina later in the day — knocking off two early presidential primary states in one go.
List of Republicans Who Have Suggested Cutting Medicare, Social Security
Biden claimed "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" during his State of the Union address.
House Republicans ask Hunter Biden for records on his business dealings
Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent a formal request to Hunter Biden late Wednesday for information and records related to his business dealings. The panel is also seeking records from James Biden, the younger brother of President Joe Biden, and Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin. Republicans, including former President...
In Florida, Biden appeals to seniors in bid to put state in play for Democrats
TAMPA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden traveled on Thursday to Florida and positioned his Democratic party as the sole protector of Social Security and Medicare in an aim to reclaim the battleground state that has leaned Republican in recent years.
Will Nikki Haley 2024 presidential race benefit Republican Party – or Donald Trump?
Should Nikki Haley run for president? Polls show in a Donald Trump vs. Ron DeSantis presidential race, DeSantis wins. Add a rival and Trump leads.
DeSantis tied with Trump, everyone else far behind in fresh 2024 GOP presidential primary poll
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump are tied with the rest of the potential field of Republican presidential contenders far behind in a new national 2024 poll
13 WHAM
Biden SOTU budget comments lead to boos from Republican lawmakers
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday to a divided Congress. His speech comes as America continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic that rocked the economy, uprooted daily lives and brought thousands of deaths. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel...
Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden on Thursday ventures to Florida, a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party.The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. Biden is trying to lay the groundwork for an expected reelection campaign announcement this spring.After delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden on Wednesday went to Wisconsin, another...
13 WHAM
State of the Union guests include Tyre Nichols' parents, Paul Pelosi, Bono
WASHINGTON (TND) — Tyre Nichols' parents, as well as Paul Pelosi and Bono, are among about 25 guests the White House has invited to Tuesday's State of the Union Address. Other guests include veterans, first responders, mental health advocates, and more. Lawmakers are allowed to take guests with them...
State of the Union - live: Biden to tackle China, billionaire tax as Republican boycotts speech over ‘lies’
President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday and is expected to tackle the growing “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China and revive his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He is otherwise expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years at the helm and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats...
Comments / 0