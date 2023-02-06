Ex-Nerazzurri Defender Antonio Paganin: “Inter Milan Remain Strongest Team In Serie A, They’ll Regret Slow Start To Season”

Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Chelsea contracts: No talks with Mateo Kovačić, Conor Gallagher; no progress with Mason Mount
Now that all the dust has settled on the January transfer window, we can once again turn our attentions to already existing contracts, and figuring out what to do with those to help finish reshaping the squad. First and foremost among those is Mason Mount’s contract, but even though Todd...
Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma
Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
BBC
'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'
After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
Soccer-Gakpo might have moved too early to Liverpool says Dutch coach Koeman
AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Liverpool’s new Netherlands international signing Cody Gakpo is struggling to find his feet and might have made the move to the Premier League too early, his new national team coach Ronald Koeman said.
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
BBC
Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
BBC
Ajax: Pressure grows on Edwin van der Sar amid turmoil at Dutch champions
Bob Marley's Three Little Birds is famously associated with Ajax. Before games and during half-time, it is sung passionately around the Johan Cruyff Arena, regardless of opponent, form or result. A line of the song - "Every little thing is going to be all right" - particularly resonates with the fans.
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
NBC Sports
FA Cup schedule: Fifth round draw, how to watch, predictions
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
