ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
The Associated Press

Former Croatian national team coach Blazevic dies at 87

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Miroslav “Ciro” Blazevic, who coached the Croatian national soccer team to the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup in France, has died. He was 87. His family and friends said Blazevic died at a Zagreb hospital on Wednesday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy