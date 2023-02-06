Read full article on original website
Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes, 17, signs for Barcelona as he follows in legendary dad’s footsteps
THE son of Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has followed in his father's footsteps and signed for the club. Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has joined the Catalan giants after being on trial since January. The 17-year-old was previously at Brazilian side Cruzerio before his contract was terminated. He...
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Lionel Messi Wears No.10 Jersey For PSG As Neymar Reverts To No.11 In Coupe de France
Messi has worn no.30 in every Ligue 1 and Champions League appearance for PSG since joining from Barcelona in 2021.
Real Madrid Overpower Al Ahly To Reach Record-Breaking Fifth FIFA Club World Cup Final
The European champions beat Egypt's Al Ahly 4-1 in Wednesday's semi-final to set up a showdown with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.
Soccer-Saudi prince hands Al Hilal players $266,500 for reaching Club World Cup final
RABAT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
Former Croatian national team coach Blazevic dies at 87
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Miroslav “Ciro” Blazevic, who coached the Croatian national soccer team to the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup in France, has died. He was 87. His family and friends said Blazevic died at a Zagreb hospital on Wednesday after a long battle with prostate cancer.
BBC
Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: Jadon Sancho goal earns home side point in thriller
Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho combined to deny managerless Leeds a rare Old Trafford victory as Manchester United came back from two goals down to snatch a point from a thrilling Roses clash. The hosts looked finished when Raphael Varane turned Crysencio Summerville's cutback into his own net to put...
