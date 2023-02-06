ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whooping cough vaccine in pregnant women helps babies

By Morgan DeVries
 3 days ago

( KXNET ) — The CDC published a study on Monday that provided more evidence that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy does help to protect newborns from whooping cough during their first two months.

According to the study, whooping cough is highly contagious and serious for infants who are too young to be vaccinated.

CDC scientists have tracked reports of whooping cough cases in infants from January 2000 until December 2019, and they found a link between reduced rates and Tdap vaccination during pregnancy.

These findings support the CDC’s recommendation for mothers to get the Tdap vaccination during weeks 27-36 of each pregnancy.

“Getting Tdap during pregnancy offer infants the best protection before they are old enough to receive their whooping cough vaccines,” said Dr. José Romera, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “This protection is critical because those first few months are when infants are most likely to have serious complications, be hospitalized, or die if they get whooping cough.”

When is buffalo not bison? When it’s water buffalo. Here’s why food labels need to change.

Rates of whooping cough in infants lowered significantly since the introduction of maternal Tdap vaccinations.

As long as it’s given in the third trimester, the vaccination prevents more than three in four cases of infant whooping cough cases.

“Everyone who is pregnant should feel confident in knowing that the Tdap vaccine is safe and effective,” said Dr. Lina Eckert, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ liaison to CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. “Know that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy protects nine in 10 babies from being hospitalized with whooping cough, I strongly recommend this vaccine to all my pregnant patients for their peace of mind and for their family’s health and well-being.”

Women should get the vaccine while they’re in their third trimester of each pregnancy to help boost the antibodies and pass them on to their infants.

Anyone who is in close contact with infants should be up-to-date with their whooping cough vaccines.

Visit the CDC whooping cough website for more information.

