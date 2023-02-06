ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Duo arrested after forging over $170,000 worth of checks

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people were arrested in Lee County after it was discovered that they forged over $170,000 in fraudulent checks.

Eric Speed Jr., 28, who makes counterfeit checks, discovered that his acquaintance, 24-year-old Ariel Battles, was a teller at Suncoast Credit Union in Fort Myers.

Speed asked Battles to help cash fake checks he prints himself. For every check she cashed, Battles would earn $2,000.

Battles agreed to help because she did not make a lot of money at the credit union, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Upon further investigation, officials found that Battles cashed checks between $8,000 to $9,999, allowing her to stay under the threshold needed to require supervisor approval. She cashed a total of 19 false checks.

The report read that Battles had no idea who the people were that would cash Speed’s checks for him and that the checks looked fake. The checks did not work when plugged into the computer system. Battles then had to type the check’s number, date, amount, and payee manually.

According to investigators, most of the people cashing in the checks on behalf of Speed would not show ID, and instead, Battles would use the “personally known” teller option.

Detectives received a residential search warrant, and Speed was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2. Investigators found numerous items of contraband, including stacks of blank checks on printer paper in the master bedroom closet.

The room also had three printers, one of which contained a test page printed on check paper. Law enforcement also found a credit card scanner/encoder, numerous credit cards, thousands of dollars in cash, and multiple guns throughout the house.

Speed faces charges including Grand Theft of $100,000 or more, Crimminal Use of Personal Identification Information, Possesion of a scanning device and Possesion of a Weapon by Convicted Felon.

Battles faces 19 counts of Forgery and one charge of Grand Theft of $100,000 or more.

All of the checks from four local businesses were unauthorized. Suncoast Credit Union reimbursed the customers that experienced fraud, making the credit union the victim.

So far, the discovered loss is $178,332.79.

Battles has since bonded out of the Lee County Jail, but Speed still remains in custody.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

