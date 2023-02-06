Deadly hit-and-run in McDonald’s parking lot has police looking for driver, PA cops say

Authorities responding to a hit-and-run at a McDonald’s restaurant found a pedestrian struck in the parking lot, according to a Pennsylvania police department.

The Bucks County Rescue Squad rushed the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to the Bristol Township Police Department. The driver was already gone when police arrived.

Officers investigating the fatality learned the pedestrian was struck shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, outside of a McDonald’s in Levittown , police said.

He was hit by a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, officials said. The four-door truck is believed to be a 2013 model with two 4x4 stickers on the truck bed, black rims and a vanity license plate on the front.

“The truck may be missing an oval shaped black plastic trim piece that may cover a fog lamp opening,” police said.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Kitchenman at 267-812-3056 or pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org .

‘Funny, laid-back’ mom killed in hit-and-run crash leaves behind 7 kids, GA family says

Ill passenger exits rideshare along highway, then dies in hit-and-run, Colorado cops say

17-year-old driver returns to scene of deadly hit-and-run with his dad, TN cops say