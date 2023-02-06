Read full article on original website
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
EastEnders writer teases "different" episode for show's anniversary week
EastEnders writer Daran Little has teased that his next episode for the show's anniversary will be "a little different". In a social media post, he also said the latest instalment of the BBC soap will be "a tribute to the icon women of Walford". Little also re-shared the latest trailer,...
Emmerdale's Mandy and Paddy Dingle give in to temptation
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Mandy and Paddy Dingle have given in to temptation in Emmerdale. Soap bosses previously confirmed that the former couple would have a night of passion as Paddy continues to struggle with the end of his marriage to Chas. Viewers have seen Paddy having difficulties at work and...
Call the Midwife betrays Trixie's character development
Call the Midwife series 12 episode six spoilers follow. Of all the characters in Call the Midwife, Trixie (Helen George) has arguably undergone the most growth throughout the show's 12-series run. The fun-loving party girl has had to face her burdensome childhood, where she was made to care for her...
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley discusses the importance of Paddy's devastating story
Emmerdale spoilers ahead. Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has addressed the upcoming issue-based storyline for Dominic Brunt's emotionally crushed Paddy Kirk. It was confirmed this week that Paddy will contemplate suicide in future scenes, following his wife Chas Dingle's affair with the late Al Chapman and the depression which resulted from that.
Queen Camilla receives very special note with important invitation for Princess Charlotte
Queen Camilla was asked to pass on a special invitation to Princess Charlotte
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls
Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
EastEnders reveals Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar. The former couple have been on the outs ever since Suki reluctantly called time on their romance to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he got out of jail. This week, Eve tried to comfort...
Emmerdale to air devastating new story for Paddy Dingle
This story discusses topics including suicidal thoughts. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale will air a devastating new story for Paddy Dingle as he considers taking his own life. Viewers have already seen Paddy struggling with loneliness following his marriage breakdown with Chas Dingle, having most recently given into passion for former...
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
Dancing On Ice's Ekin-Su cried about her show exit
Dancing on Ice's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu admits she got emotional following her elimination on Sunday night (February 8). The Love Island 2022 winner found herself in the skate-off against EastEnders' Patsy Palmer after placing last on the leaderboard. However, it was Patsy's performance that impressed the judges the...
Death in Paradise boss shares update on show's future
Death in Paradise producer Tim Key has offered an update on what the show's future may look like. The BBC One drama series is rounding the corner on its 12th series, as viewers finally seem to be close to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) finding love with Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge).
Emmerdale to address cost of living crisis with new Dingle family story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale is set to address the cost of living crisis with a new storyline involving the Dingle family. In scenes airing next week, the Dingles struggle with the cold weather, but they also worry about their heating bills and are reluctant to warm the cottage up. Desperate...
Hollyoaks' Warren issues an ultimatum to Grace after camera plot is exposed
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' tangled web of drama involving Warren Fox, Norma Crow, Grace Black, Ethan Williams and Sienna Blake just got even more knotty, as another twist aired on tonight's (February 8) first-look E4 episode. Sienna, Ethan and Grace thought that they were onto something with the camera installed...
Fear the Walking Dead star's Colman Domingo's thriller series coming to Netflix
Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Colman Domingo's conspiracy thriller The Madness. According to Variety, the star – known for his roles on Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria – will play media pundit Muncie Daniels, who ends up on the run. After coming across a murder in...
Casualty offers first look at ex-EastEnders star's debut in brand new trailer
Casualty has given us a first look at ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman’s debut in a brand new trailer. Harman, known for playing Dennis Rickman on the Albert Square soap, will be joining Casualty as Max Christie, the new acting clinical lead. In the trailer, which was posted to the...
Walking Dead spin-off gets first look at Norman Reedus with Clémence Poésy
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon-centred spin-off is currently filming, which means we have a first look photo from the set. In the image, we see Norman Reedus obviously returning as Daryl. He's looking pretty good for a man who has been living in a post-apocalypse zombie world for ages and has "washed-up in Paris" per the official shop synopsis, isn't he?
9 stars you forgot were in the Fast & Furious series
Fast X marks the beginning of the end for The Fast Saga and, after Han returned from the dead in Fast & Furious 9, all bets are off in terms of potential comebacks for the sure-to-be epic two-part finale. We've already covered some of the most likely returns for Fast...
Coronation Street's Faye Brookes taking over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on Strictly Ballroom tour
Coronation Street star Faye Brookes is set to take over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on the Strictly Ballroom The Musical national tour. Faye will take over the role of Fran on March 27, after Maisie exits the show on March 25. She will star opposite former Strictly Come Dancing professional...
