Is Kevin Costner Quitting Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner may be hanging up his 10-gallon hat on Yellowstone for good—but another Oscar-winning cowboy may be ready to pick up the reins.

According to Deadline , the hit Paramount series may be ending after the second half of its current fifth season airs in the summer—with none other than Matthew McConaughey in talks to take over in a new extension of the Taylor Sheridan universe.

Sources told the outlet that Costner, who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton on the show, has had issues making the filming schedule work, leading to alleged morale issues on the set with Sheridan and his co-stars.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in "Yellowstone" Paramount Network

Of course, it's important to take all of this with a huge grain of salt: A Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline in a statement, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner."

Matthew McConaughey signs Jack Ingram's cowboy hat before it is thrown into the audience on April 20, 2017, in Austin, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/Getty Images

Also contributing to the potential end of Yellowstone is the success of its spinoff series reducing Paramount's reliance on the show, Deadline reported.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill 's limited prequel series 1883 was a hit, and 1923 , starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren , was just renewed for a second season examining the Dutton dynasty throughout the Great Depression and Prohibition.

Upcoming extensions of the Sheridan-verse include Bass Reeves starring David Oyelowo as the first Black deputy U.S. marshal with Dennis Quaid in a supporting role , taking place around the same era as 1883; as well as the potential modern-day series 6666 .

Two other potential limited series are in development, respectively taking place on the Dutton ranch on the 1940s and 1960s.

