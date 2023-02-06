ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Norristown Times Herald

Accused Pottstown killer’s fate in hands of jury

NORRISTOWN — A Montgomery County jury late Wednesday was deliberating the fate of a Pottstown man accused of fatally shooting another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. After more than six...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Man Sought on Warrant in Lower Pottsgrove

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Pottstown man, accused by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department of engaging in a fight and an assault after his involvement in a motor vehicle accident, is being sought on an arrest warrant issued Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). The department offered few details about the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies

READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Arsonist Who Killed 81-Year-Old Bucks Man Learns Sentence

The convicted arsonist who torched a Bucks County home and killed its 81-year-old owner will spend the rest of his life behind bars, a court has ruled. Christopher Gillie, 62, of Lackawanna County, pleaded guilty in exchange for a life sentence without the possibility of parole on Tuesday, Feb. 7, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Mercury

Reading man left shell casings, victim’s blood in parking lot of Wyomissing restaurant

Wyomissing police arrested a Reading man after they said he fired a gun at a man’s feet before pistol-whipping him in the parking lot of a borough restaurant Monday morning. Gerald O. Galloway Jr., 30, was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting when police stopped the car he was seen driving from the 10:15 a.m. incident in the 900 block of Woodland Road, police said.
WYOMISSING, PA
WGAL

Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, truck driver in altercation before fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's lot, DA says

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County released surveillance photos in a fatal hit-and-run crash in a McDonald's parking lot. A man and a pickup truck driver were involved in a "brief altercation" around 4 p.m. Sunday in the McDonald's parking lot at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, in Bristol Township, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a news conference Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

