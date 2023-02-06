Read full article on original website
Norristown Times Herald
Verdict: Jury convicts Pottstown man of third-degree murder in fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A jury convicted a Pottstown man of a homicide charge, finding he acted with malice when he fatally shot another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. Gerald Scott Ramos,...
Norristown Times Herald
Accused Pottstown killer’s fate in hands of jury
NORRISTOWN — A Montgomery County jury late Wednesday was deliberating the fate of a Pottstown man accused of fatally shooting another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. After more than six...
Norristown Times Herald
Friend, business associate charged with murder of Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown
NORRISTOWN – A Limerick Township man is facing homicide charges for allegedly killing a township woman, who he claimed was his friend and business partner, and whose body was found in a shallow grave in Royersford last month. Blair Anthony Watts, 33, of the 600 block of Hunsberger Drive,...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Man Sought on Warrant in Lower Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Pottstown man, accused by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department of engaging in a fight and an assault after his involvement in a motor vehicle accident, is being sought on an arrest warrant issued Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). The department offered few details about the...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies
READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
Norristown Times Herald
Pottstown man testifies he was hearing ‘voices’ at time of fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man told a jury that he was hearing “voices” in the weeks leading up to a December 2021 evening when he fatally shot a borough man who was seated in a vehicle near his home, a man he believed had nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening.
Shooting victim found in Route 412 crash dies by suicide, coroner rules
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A man found shot in a crashed car on Route 412 has died and the Lehigh County coroner ruled he died...
Arsonist Who Killed 81-Year-Old Bucks Man Learns Sentence
The convicted arsonist who torched a Bucks County home and killed its 81-year-old owner will spend the rest of his life behind bars, a court has ruled. Christopher Gillie, 62, of Lackawanna County, pleaded guilty in exchange for a life sentence without the possibility of parole on Tuesday, Feb. 7, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Plumstead
The principal of Pennridge High School was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was driving in the area of Swamp Road in Plumstead Township just after midnight when he was stopped by officers, according to Plumstead Township Police. Police said the officer detected a strong odor...
sauconsource.com
Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
Woman charged with assaulting Pa. school bus driver: reports
Per Berks County police, an Exeter Township woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she assaulted an Exeter School District bus driver while the bus was making its rounds, according to reports from WFMZ and Reading Eagle. Roxanne Rivera, 35, got into a verbal confrontation with the bus driver before...
Troopers release identity of 1 dead after Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was pronounced dead after the coroner responded to the scene of a Lancaster County car crash last night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the first call to police came in at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 8. The crash reportedly occurred along Lancaster...
Car Stolen At Gunpoint In Lehigh Valley Driveway: Police
A Northampton County driver was parked in his own driveway when a group of men stole his car at gunpoint late on Tuesday, Feb. 7, authorities say. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was outside his house on York Place in Palmer Township at about 7:30 p.m. when three people forced their way into his car, police said in a statement.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger
NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
Mercury
Reading man left shell casings, victim’s blood in parking lot of Wyomissing restaurant
Wyomissing police arrested a Reading man after they said he fired a gun at a man’s feet before pistol-whipping him in the parking lot of a borough restaurant Monday morning. Gerald O. Galloway Jr., 30, was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting when police stopped the car he was seen driving from the 10:15 a.m. incident in the 900 block of Woodland Road, police said.
WGAL
Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
local21news.com
18-year-old dead from Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old man from Lititz was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Salisbury Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), officers responded to the incident at 1:43 p.m. on Christmas Eve around the area of Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road.
Troopers investigating Schuylkill County shooting
PORT CARBON, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Schuylkill County overnight. Officials say it happened during a burglary on 2nd Street in Port Carbon just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A man accused of burglarizing the house was shot by the property owner. The alleged burglar...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, truck driver in altercation before fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's lot, DA says
BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County released surveillance photos in a fatal hit-and-run crash in a McDonald's parking lot. A man and a pickup truck driver were involved in a "brief altercation" around 4 p.m. Sunday in the McDonald's parking lot at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, in Bristol Township, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a news conference Monday.
