ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Man gets 99-year sentence for sexual battery of elderly woman with dementia

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QRTv_0keOlwvg00

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ronald Allen, 49, of Hammond, was sentenced to 99 years on one count of sexual battery of a victim infirm or 65 years of age or older with the Department of Corrections by Judge Erika W Sledge in the 21st Judicial District Court.

On March 14, 2020, Allen entered the home of a woman who was in her 80’s and suffered from dementia. The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release that Allen did so “under false pretenses.” He committed sexual battery, and the victim was found by family members, who alerted authorities.

The Hammond man was taken into custody by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and a jury found Allen guilty on Dec. 7, 2022.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Allen also submitted three separate plea deals in the past:

  • Pleaded guilty to obscenity in 2008
  • Pleaded no contest to obscenity in 2018
  • Pleaded no contest to stalking in 2022

Those were considered by the judge when determining the 99-year sentence. At least 50 years will be served without the benefit of parole or probation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Katrina Jackson sued by Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic for allegedly blocking critic on Twitter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic has announced they are suing Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, over her decision to block Maya Detiege from her public Twitter account due to Detiege’s viewpoint and critical tweets. According to Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann, Jackson’s actions are viewed as violating Detiege’s right to free […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Tigers back on road again Wednesday, headed to Starkville

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers, continuing to improve offensively and defensively, looks to continue to improve Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The contest is the late SEC Network game at 8 p.m. with Dave Neal and Joe Kleine on the call, while the affiliates of the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU star gifts Coach bags to teammates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

AP sources: Derek Carr to visit Saints on Wednesday

(AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly. One person termed the visit as “exploratory in nature.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy