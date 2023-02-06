ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

How Biden Successfully Baited Congressional Republicans

In September 2009, a Republican representative from South Carolina named Joe Wilson inserted himself into history. He interrupted President Barack Obama’s speech to a joint session of Congress by shouting, “You lie.”The outburst shocked viewers. Wilson, not Obama, was the top trending item on Twitter in the aftermath of the speech. Wilson apologized, “I let my emotions get the best of me.” Then–Republican Conference Chair Mike Pence expressed regret: “Joe made a mistake.” Wilson was formally reprimanded by a vote of the House.More than a decade later, that all seems quaint. Not only did Republicans repeatedly heckle, jeer, and shout...
SheKnows

Donald Trump Is Reportedly ‘Strapped for Campaign Cash’ as Enthusiasm for His 2024 Presidential Run Slows Down

Running for president is a very expensive venture, and that’s something Donald Trump is finding out very quickly as his 2024 campaign kicked off to a lackluster start. In order to stay ahead of the pack (even if you’re the only one in the Republican race right now), you need a lot of money in the coffers — and currently, the former president’s financial situation isn’t so hot. Donald Trump raised around $9.5 million after announcing his third bid for president in mid-November, according to NBC News, who obtained his fundraising figures. He announced his campaign just after the midterm elections...
Ballotpedia News

Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market

As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Considering Presidential Run

As former President Donald Trump remains the only major candidate to have declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, several other prospective candidates have emerged with varying levels of seriousness in their intentions to run, but one Republican governor appears to be looking into a possible bid for the GOP nomination.
NBC News

House Republicans ask Hunter Biden for records on his business dealings

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent a formal request to Hunter Biden late Wednesday for information and records related to his business dealings. The panel is also seeking records from James Biden, the younger brother of President Joe Biden, and Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin. Republicans, including former President...
The Independent

State of the Union address - live: Trump and Greene to troll speech as Biden expected to make case for 2024

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight, tackling a range of topics from the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China, to his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He will also discuss police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, and declare war on the illegal fentanyl trade and cancer.Mr Biden is otherwise expected to highlight the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and make an implicit campaign pitch as he...
The Independent

Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida

With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden on Thursday ventures to Florida, a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party.The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. Biden is trying to lay the groundwork for an expected reelection campaign announcement this spring.After delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden on Wednesday went to Wisconsin, another...
NBC News

Biden heads to Trump and DeSantis' backyard after clashing with Republicans on entitlements

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Thursday, taking his post-State of the Union roadshow directly to the epicenter of the Republican Party. Florida is not only home to the two top contenders for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, but also Republican Sen. Rick Scott, whom the president has tried to cast as the leading opponent to Medicare and Social Security.
