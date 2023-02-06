ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery

Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun

A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses.    Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The Tustin Police arrested a catalytic converter thief with help from a witness

Tustin patrol officers were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft which recently occurred. A witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle. Detectives surveilled the suspect’s associated address in another city and actually located him driving the vehicle. The stolen catalytic converter was located inside the suspect’s vehicle...
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA
bigislandgazette.com

HPD Searching for Man Wanted on California Warrant

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, California. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Father confronts L.A. carjacker who fled with baby in car

A baby has been reunited with their family after being kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers eventually located […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place

On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
POMONA, CA
People

Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops

San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
newsantaana.com

A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals

OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD seized Fentanyl and Meth from a local probationer

Members of the OCDA’s AB 109 unit, the SAPD Directed Enforcement Unit and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office developed information of a probationer known to sell drugs. They received information that the suspect was staying in the city of Anaheim. The units conducted surveillance and...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy