Fontana Herald News
Police shut down illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and make several arrests
Police shut down an illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and made numerous arrests, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Feb. 7. Eastern District resource officers served a search warrant on the illegal dispensary with the assistance of the MET team and patrol officers. Officers...
Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. In the spring of 2022,...
Young woman dies from fentanyl overdose while at rehab clinic in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman is dead after overdosing on fentanyl while in a rehab facility in Riverside. Her devastated family is now suing, claiming the now-defunct clinic was not following proper protocols. Loving, passionate and caring are just some of the qualities Karri Ryder remembers about her daughter and middle child Melissa Bauman. “Melissa, […]
KTLA.com
Calabasas burglary bust nets stolen license plates, identity theft tools and tear gas
Tear gas, ammunition, stolen license plates and credit cards were among the items police recovered from the vehicle of two men arrested on suspicion of burglary in Calabasas late last month, authorities announced. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station responded to calls of a man...
oc-breeze.com
Cerritos man who admitted to causing fatal fentanyl overdose sentenced to 22½ years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A Cerritos drug trafficker was sentenced today to 270 months in federal prison today for narcotics and firearms offenses, including providing fentanyl to a victim who later ingested the powerful synthetic opioid and died from it. Shaun Alan Rosa, 45, was sentenced by United States District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez.
2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Police are conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on Feb. 11
On February 11, 2023, the Irvine Police Department will conduct a Driving Under the Influence and Driver’s License checkpoint in the area of Culver Drive and Barranca Parkway. The checkpoint will be clearly marked and operational from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. This checkpoint is being carried out with...
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police arrested a catalytic converter thief with help from a witness
Tustin patrol officers were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft which recently occurred. A witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle. Detectives surveilled the suspect’s associated address in another city and actually located him driving the vehicle. The stolen catalytic converter was located inside the suspect’s vehicle...
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
bigislandgazette.com
HPD Searching for Man Wanted on California Warrant
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, California. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
Father confronts L.A. carjacker who fled with baby in car
A baby has been reunited with their family after being kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers eventually located […]
localocnews.com
The Garden Grove police seized 7 guns, illegal pills and cash from a felon on probation
Last week, with the assistance of the Community Impact Unit (CIU) and Gang Suppression Unit (GSU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the City of Westminster, related to an individual selling illegal drugs in #OrangeCounty. During the search, 7 handguns, 3 lbs of...
claremont-courier.com
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place
On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals
OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
String of burglaries continues in Long Beach; thieves caught aiming for cash register in new video
More businesses have been targets of burglaries in Long Beach. Police are looking into whether they're related to last week's string of burglaries.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD seized Fentanyl and Meth from a local probationer
Members of the OCDA’s AB 109 unit, the SAPD Directed Enforcement Unit and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office developed information of a probationer known to sell drugs. They received information that the suspect was staying in the city of Anaheim. The units conducted surveillance and...
