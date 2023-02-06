Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unk.edu
Tim Clare becomes NU Board of Regents chair for 2023; Rob Schafer elected vice chair
LINCOLN – Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, representing District 1 on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, today assumed the role of chairman of the board after serving as vice chairman in 2022. Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice, representing District 5, was elected vice chairman of the board.
unk.edu
Business administration program prepares students for professional careers in a variety of industries
Available online and on campus, the business administration program is ideal for traditional students and working adults interested in skill and knowledge development. This degree provides students with a solid foundation of the various aspects of business and an appreciation for how the integration of those functional areas impact organizational performance. Program graduates earn a four-year Bachelor of Science degree, with alumni often finding positions in management, marketing, accounting, finance, economics, human resource management, information technology and supply chain management. UNK business programs are accredited by AACSB International, the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide.
unk.edu
Martin Hall dedication marks new chapter for UNK fraternities
KEARNEY – With more than 600 members across 12 chapters, the University of Nebraska at Kearney has a thriving fraternity and sorority community. These students are the lifeblood of campus, according to Kelly Bartling, vice chancellor for enrollment management and marketing. “Consistently, UNK fraternity and sorority members have higher...
unk.edu
UNK students travel to Europe to learn about international law
KEARNEY – The best way to learn about international law is to experience it firsthand. University of Nebraska at Kearney students had that opportunity during a recent field study course. Eleven members of the Kearney Law Opportunities Program (KLOP) traveled to Europe during the January intersession as part of...
Comments / 0