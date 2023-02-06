Available online and on campus, the business administration program is ideal for traditional students and working adults interested in skill and knowledge development. This degree provides students with a solid foundation of the various aspects of business and an appreciation for how the integration of those functional areas impact organizational performance. Program graduates earn a four-year Bachelor of Science degree, with alumni often finding positions in management, marketing, accounting, finance, economics, human resource management, information technology and supply chain management. UNK business programs are accredited by AACSB International, the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide.

