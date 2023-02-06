SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, introduced legislation that would expand access to food assistance for foster families. “Foster families already face so many obstacles, this legislation will help relieve some of the stress placed on these homes,” said Scherer. “Foster parents carry a great load by caring for our children who are in unfortunate circumstances. We must look for ways to utilize resources to unburden and support them.”

