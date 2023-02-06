Read full article on original website
House and car struck by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
SUV stolen with Goldendoodle inside
MANSFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Piatt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen SUV with a Goldendoodle dog in the back. Officials say at 9:40 a.m. on Feb 8. a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from the 100 block of N. Main Street in Mansfield. The stolen...
Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
Police chase leads to standoff on I-74
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. We're told Donavan Lee-Newman, 27, who is known by deputies to be living out of his vehicle was trespassing on the Champaign County fairgrounds at 2:57 pm on Wednesday.
Man killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is dead after he was shot on Monday night. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street about a person who had been shot. When police arrived they found Cameron K. Taylor,...
Champaign man arrested for firing gun after argument with girlfriend
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WICS) — A Champaign man is in custody after the Champaign County Sheriff's says he fired a gun outside following an argument with his girlfriend. We're told Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheriff deputies were...
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — We now know the name of the suspect who was killed on Monday night in Rantoul during the officer-involved shooting. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Azaan Lee, 21, of Champaign, Illinois, formerly of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana.
U of I investigating man who entered dorm and walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a man who walked in on multiple women in the shower. Police say a man had entered several women’s shower areas between 3-5:30 a.m. Sunday at Oglesby Hall, 1005 College Court, Urbana. We're told he viewed...
Union workers still protesting ADM plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Union workers who were on strike at the Decatur ADM plant on Monday are back on strike on Wednesday. Decatur ADM workers are continuing to strike for wages. Union workers are protesting the final deal that the company offered them in new contracts. They're asking...
Taylorville man sentenced for possession of more than 50 grams of meth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine. Donald R. Felton, 37, of the 900 block of West Poplar Street was sentenced to 20 years in prison. At the sentencing hearing,...
Learn how maple syrup is made
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Conservation District is hosting its annual Maple Syrup Program. The event is at 11 am, noon, and 1 pm, on Feb. 18 at Rock Springs Nature Center. Participants can learn how maple syrup is produced from sap, why spring is the best...
Free help for teens experiencing dating violence
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Courage Connection provides free counseling and legal advocacy for teens 12 and older that are experiencing dating violence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 33% of adolescents in America are victims of sexual, physical, verbal, or emotional dating abuse. Teens who suffer from...
State lawmaker introduce bill to provide food assistance for all foster children
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, introduced legislation that would expand access to food assistance for foster families. “Foster families already face so many obstacles, this legislation will help relieve some of the stress placed on these homes,” said Scherer. “Foster parents carry a great load by caring for our children who are in unfortunate circumstances. We must look for ways to utilize resources to unburden and support them.”
