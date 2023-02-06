Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
NBC Miami
PolitiFact: Is Florida's Water ‘Dirtier' Under DeSantis? Here's What the Data Shows
The early days of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' second term are brimming with news about water. In DeSantis' inaugural address Jan. 3, the Republican governor touted his investments to improve the state's water quality, and he promised that millions more will come in the next legislative session. Democratic state lawmakers...
Can an earthquake happen in Florida? Here are the chances one could occur
As earthquakes continue to devastate communities across the globe, including the United States, it's important to know how likely this natural disaster could occur in your area.
These Florida cities ranked among the best staycation locations in America
Instead of traveling to a new destination, some people choose to explore places much closer to home.
‘Robocall scam campaign’: FCC shuts down calls from company first investigated by Action 9
NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN A STORY ACTION 9 FIRST REPORTED ON TWO YEARS AGO. ACCORDING TO FLORIDA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, MV REALTY CONCOCTED A SCHEME WHERE UNSUSPECTING HOMEOWNERS SIGNED UP FOR QUICK CASH THEN FELT TRAPPED BY 40-YEAR LISTING AGREEMENTS. A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY WFTV AND OUR SISTER STATIONS HAVE LED TO GOVERNMENT ACTIONS AND REAL PROTECTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS. WE WENT TO SOUTH FLORIDA TO GET ANSWERS FROM COMPANY OWNERS.
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
Attorney: Disney has strong case if it goes to court over Reedy Creek
A local attorney said the company would have a strong chance of keeping the status quo if it decided to take a case to court.
fox35orlando.com
Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
Missouri proposal goes further than 'Don’t Say Gay' bill
K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay ” law. Republican state Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday committee hearing in the GOP-led...
If You're Thinking COVID Is Over... Here's What I Wish You Knew
"I have had moments when I’ve wondered if life is worth living like this."
fox13news.com
Where is Harriet? M-15 continues caring for two eaglets while mother remains missing
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - The famous mother eagle of southwest Florida Harriet, has yet to return to the nest where her two eaglets reside with M15. The father eagle has adjusted his habits to keep his baby eagles alive. Harriet was last seen on Thursday afternoon, when another bald...
floridapolitics.com
Florida mom launches ‘Privacy. Period!’ campaign to block menstrual cycle reporting requirements
'Requiring disclosure about periods to athletic departments is a complete overstep and violation of privacy.'. UPDATE: The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the health forms student athletes must complete to participate in high school sports. The materials for the emergency meeting, which will be held virtually, show an updated version of the forms, which do not include questions about the student’s menstrual cycle. The new version will be up for a vote, which goes against prior recommendations from the FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Florida renters want security deposit alternatives
Nearly three-quarters said they would welcome the option. As rents continue to rise, a new poll shows Floridians want the option to pay a monthly fee instead of a security deposit. Pollster 3W Insights asked 600 Florida renters who are likely voters about broad challenges in the rental market. The...
Famous Florida eagle Harriet still missing after last seen nearly a week ago
The search for one of Florida’s most famous bald eagles continues after she went missing from her nest nearly a week ago.
wlrn.org
USF students take 'A Stand for Freedom' in response to state request for transgender health records
Students at the University of South Florida are organizing a statewide response at Florida public and private colleges and universities to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for medical records of people experiencing gender dysphoria. The Students for a Democratic Society held a small rally outside the Marshall Student Center Tuesday....
DeSantis vs. Disney: Florida governor declares 'there's a new sheriff in town'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swiped at Disney again on Wednesday morning, telling reporters at a press conference that there's a "new sheriff in town."
techaiapp.com
Florida hospital takes IT systems offline after cyberattack
The Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) hospital in Florida was forced to take its systems offline and suspended non-emergency procedures after a cyberattack. The attack which took place on Thursday hit some of the systems at the hospital. The hospital has reported the incident to law enforcement and launched an investigation into the security breach.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
Comments / 0